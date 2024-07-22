Morrisons launches Family Picnic Box for £20, but there is a way you can get it for less

Morrisons has launched a new Family Picnic Box, and it's perfect for days out with the kids over the summer.

When you consider how long the school summer holiday is in the UK, it's no wonder some parents are dreading the school break as they try to make ends meet. While it can be expensive to plan things to do with kids, when all the schedule juggling and childcare is sorted you can settle down, now could be the time to slow the pace and throw a picnic to connect with your kids again.

Head to a Morrisons Cafe this summer and you can get a family-sized picnic for just £20 (or £15 if you have a Morrisons More card). You simply fill out a form with your selection, and they'll make it up for you in less than 20 minutes. The box includes:

2 x adult sandwiches/rolls (choose from egg & watercress, smoked ham & cheese, tuna crunch, chicken & bacon)

2 x kids sandwiches (choose from ham or cheese)

1 x savoury snack (choose from a pack of six sausage rolls, or six cheese and onion rolls

Crisps (choose from a six-pack of Walkers Variety or a 125g bag of Morrisons' The Best Cooked Sea Salted Crisps)

Sweet treat (choose between a pack of five strawberry doughnuts, five milk chocolate chunk cookies, or five custard doughnuts)

Fruit pack (choose from a seven-pack of oranges, a five-pack of bananas, or a six-pack of apples)

2 x adult drinks (take your pick from spring water, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Oasis Citrus, or Fanta Zero)

2 x kids drinks (choose from spring water or a Fruit Burst in either orange or apple and blackcurrant flavours).



(Image credit: Morrisons)

Better still, for every picnic box you buy, you'll get a £5 voucher to redeem on your next visit to a Morrisons Cafe.

We think this is a super offer, and a great option for busy parents who are trying to juggle work and childcare over the next six weeks. Plus, it's perfect for avoiding high food prices on a day trip out, as well as for a bit of fun at home or in the local park. For a family of four, it works out at just £5 per head (£3.75 if you have a Morrisons More card) which is highly likely to be considerably cheaper than buying food at any attraction or venue you may be visiting over the summer. Depending on your selection, you can get up to 32 individual items, which, if you are a member of Morrison's reward scheme works out as 47p per item. Plus, the only forward planning required is a quick stop at a Morrisons Cafe on the way to your day out, so it's a great way to reduce just a little bit of that mental load.

Want to read more? Recent research suggests school holidays cost parents £3,000, but luckily we're here to share all the ways you can save a bit of money over the summer , including the discounted kids tickets you can get for a whole host of Merlin attractions, including Alton Towers and SEA LIFE.