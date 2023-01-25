What are the badges MPs are wearing today? Pink and purple badge significance

Those who have been watching PMQs or saw ministers out and about are wondering what are the badges MPs are wearing today?

Prime Minister Questions in London's Houses of Parliament are never a dull affair, with politicians being held to account and the Prime Minister often having to answer some difficult questions about the state of the country. Amidst the drama of the backbench squabbles and MPs standing up (opens in new tab) though are occasionally an important badge or brooch that has been deliberately worn by ministers to promote a significant cause, events or charities.

In the past we've seen the tl badges (opens in new tab) worn by ministers and Boris Johnson wearing wheat (opens in new tab) in parliament for Back British Farming Day. But today, viewers have been fascinated to learn more about the pink and purple badge worn by the likes of Keir Starmer and co to raise awareness of an important anniversary this week.

What are the badges MPs are wearing today?

The badges worn by MPs in parliament today are ones that commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday 27 January 2023. The badges promotes the day dedicated to remembrance.

"27 January marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp," states The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (opens in new tab) (HMDT) on their website.

The day is taking place to "remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur."

This year's theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 is Ordinary People.

"Our theme this year, though, highlights the ordinary people who let genocide happen, the ordinary people who actively perpetrated genocide, and the ordinary people who were persecuted," states the HMDT website.

"Our theme will also prompt us to consider how ordinary people, such as ourselves, can perhaps play a bigger part than we might imagine in challenging prejudice today."

What is happening on Holocaust Memorial Day 2023?

A number of events are taking place to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 in the UK, including the nationwide 'Light the Darkness' campaign.

Remembrance starts on January 26, when an UK Online Commemoration will take place online from 7-7:45pm. You can register to watch (opens in new tab) and stream from your computer or phone at home. The ceremony will be hosted by Kirsty Wark and will feature stories and learnings from survivors of the Holocaust and genocide.

This #HolocaustMemorialDay, invest in a brighter future for everyone by donating in-memory of someone who was murdered during the Holocaust or genocide.Your donation will help more people to learn from genocide and take action to protect people at risk of persecution today.January 23, 2023 See more

On Holocaust Memorial Day itself - January 27 - the nation is asked to take part in the special 'Light the Darkness' campaign. The HMDT are asking people up and down the country to light a candle to commemorate the day and safely place them in windows for people to see.

Some key landmarks will also feature a special light display on the night. The Great Tower at Magdalen College in Oxford is one building that will be illuminated by purple light.

Local schools, libraries and museums across the UK have also held special events and talks to mark this year's Holocaust Memorial Day.

For further details please visit Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (opens in new tab) for information and resources.

