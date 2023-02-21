When is the budget? Spring Budget 2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (opens in new tab) will soon announce the Spring Budget, and many are starting ask when it will be and what to expect.

Just like the public wanted to know when the autumn budget was (opens in new tab) back in winter 2022, the ongoing cost of living crisis has many keen to know more about the Government's fiscal plans for the future, and the Spring Budget is one way to get an insight into these.

The announcement will be Mr Hunt's second statement since he became Chancellor, the first of which came just weeks after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's heavily criticised mini budget (opens in new tab). The Spring Statement will provide an update on the economy since the last budget, and here we reveal when the 2023 budget is.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on 19 December that the Spring Budget will be held on Wednesday 15 March. The time of the statement hasn't yet been revealed, but most budgets are announced around midday.

The Spring Budget is a statement made to the House of Commons on the subject of the nation's finances and any proposed changes to taxation. Jeremy Hunt's speech will accompany a lengthy budget document containing more detail about policy changes, and it will be broadcast live - likely by the BBC and Sky News, as well as on LBC radio.

The announcement comes alongside an updated economic forecast for growth and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which which assesses the impact of government policy decisions.

What to expect from the Spring Budget 2023

Jeremy Hunt is likely to focus on reducing inflation primarily, as well as boosting growth and reducing national debt.

When he first became Chancellor, Mr Hunt said: "The best thing that I can do as Chancellor is produce a plan that brings down inflation [and] brings down the upward pressure on interest rates that means that those nurses are having to pay more on their mortgages every month."

According to the Office for National Statistics (opens in new tab) (ONS), inflation dropped by 0.4% in January 2023 - down to 10.1% from 10.5% in December 2022.

Meanwhile, lower taxes seem unlikely - despite the fact that Rishi Sunak indicated in last year's Conservative leadership contest that he would like to reduce the basic rate of income tax (opens in new tab). In January, The Guardian (opens in new tab) reported that Treasury insiders had said Jeremy Hunt is planning a "slimmed down" Spring Budget, with no immediate tax cuts.

Meanwhile, the Energy Price Guaranteed (opens in new tab) (EPG) - which limits the amount suppliers can charge - is due to rise from £2,500 to £3,000 on 1 April. But with charities and money saving expert Martin Lewis urging the government not to increase the EPG, it's possible that we may see a change to this policy.

There's also talk that an expansion to free childcare (opens in new tab) could be announced, to help parents get back to work.

What is the difference between the Autumn Statement and Spring Budget?

The Spring Budget provides an update on the state of the UK economy since the Autumn Statement in November, when the Government laid out plans for spending and taxes.

The Government typically announces significant policy changes in the autumn and lesser changes in the spring.

