Mini trifle shots recipe

A wonderful sweet canapé, these cute mini trifle shots will be a popular choice – and they’re so easy to make...

Mini trifle shots
It takes just a few steps to make these impressive mini trifle shots. The perfect buffet pudding to serve with mini spoons. 

If you're looking for a canape-style dessert to impress these mini trifle shots are sure to tick a few boxes catering to up to 10 guests with one recipe - but of course, if you're feeding more you can easily double or triple. Each trifle is layered with soft Madeira cake, fresh raspberries, and a homemade syllabub made with double cream, lemon curd, and a dash of sweet white vermouth. 

Ingredients

  • 150g raspberries, crushed, or use defrosted frozen berries
  • 1tsp caster sugar
  • 80g Madeira cake, cut into 2cm chunks

For the syllabub:

  • 125ml double cream
  • 2tbsp icing sugar
  • 30ml sweet white vermouth (we used Martini Bianco)
  • 2tbsp lemon curd
  • Lemon peel twists
  • 10 shot glasses

Method

  1. Mix the raspberries with the sugar and set aside.
  2. For the syllabub, put the cream and icing sugar into a bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Reserve some for the decoration. Fold in the vermouth and lemon curd.
  3. Put a few chunks of Madeira cake into each shot glass. Layer with the crushed raspberries and syllabub. Top with a twist of lemon peel on a swirl of whisked cream.

Top tips for making mini trifle shots

 For an alcohol-free version, leave out the vermouth or replace with a 0% liqueur.

