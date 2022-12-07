It takes just a few steps to make these impressive mini trifle shots. The perfect buffet pudding to serve with mini spoons.
If you're looking for a canape-style dessert to impress these mini trifle shots are sure to tick a few boxes catering to up to 10 guests with one recipe - but of course, if you're feeding more you can easily double or triple. Each trifle is layered with soft Madeira cake, fresh raspberries, and a homemade syllabub made with double cream, lemon curd, and a dash of sweet white vermouth.
Ingredients
- 150g raspberries, crushed, or use defrosted frozen berries
- 1tsp caster sugar
- 80g Madeira cake, cut into 2cm chunks
For the syllabub:
- 125ml double cream
- 2tbsp icing sugar
- 30ml sweet white vermouth (we used Martini Bianco)
- 2tbsp lemon curd
- Lemon peel twists
- 10 shot glasses
Method
- Mix the raspberries with the sugar and set aside.
- For the syllabub, put the cream and icing sugar into a bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Reserve some for the decoration. Fold in the vermouth and lemon curd.
- Put a few chunks of Madeira cake into each shot glass. Layer with the crushed raspberries and syllabub. Top with a twist of lemon peel on a swirl of whisked cream.
Top tips for making mini trifle shots
For an alcohol-free version, leave out the vermouth or replace with a 0% liqueur.
