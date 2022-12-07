It takes just a few steps to make these impressive mini trifle shots. The perfect buffet pudding to serve with mini spoons.

If you're looking for a canape-style dessert to impress these mini trifle shots are sure to tick a few boxes catering to up to 10 guests with one recipe - but of course, if you're feeding more you can easily double or triple. Each trifle is layered with soft Madeira cake, fresh raspberries, and a homemade syllabub made with double cream, lemon curd, and a dash of sweet white vermouth.

Ingredients

150g raspberries, crushed, or use defrosted frozen berries

1tsp caster sugar

80g Madeira cake, cut into 2cm chunks

For the syllabub:

125ml double cream

2tbsp icing sugar

30ml sweet white vermouth (we used Martini Bianco)

2tbsp lemon curd

Lemon peel twists

10 shot glasses

Method

Mix the raspberries with the sugar and set aside. For the syllabub, put the cream and icing sugar into a bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Reserve some for the decoration. Fold in the vermouth and lemon curd. Put a few chunks of Madeira cake into each shot glass. Layer with the crushed raspberries and syllabub. Top with a twist of lemon peel on a swirl of whisked cream.

Top tips for making mini trifle shots

For an alcohol-free version, leave out the vermouth or replace with a 0% liqueur.

