Throwing a Christmas buffet has never been easier with our simple guide and buffet ideas. From dips to desserts, every buffet needs a wide selection and variety of food to choose from and we've got it covered.

If you fancy doing Christmas a little differently this year, why not try these Christmas buffet ideas? Whether you plan a buffet instead of your Christmas dinner, Boxing Day treat or are hosting a pre-Christmas celebration party, it’s is a great way of serving food to a lot of hungry people.

We’ve got both savoury and sweet recipes, classic Christmas drinks and naughty but oh-so-nice desserts. We’ve also got some treats for the adults, fussy eaters and simple Christmassy bites for the kids.

Never thrown a Christmas buffet before? Then we’ve got the inspiration you need. We’ve rounded up our favourite Christmas buffet ideas and canapés that are sure to impress whilst also staying cheap, quick and easy. From homemade dips to Christmas desserts, every buffet needs a wide selection and variety of foods to choose from so each guest can leave with a smile on their face and a full stomach. We’ve even got party bag ideas full of Christmas goodies for your guests to take home with them.

Video of the Week

Everyone loves a festive bite! There are plenty of ways to jazz up your buffet treats to make them that little bit special. Christmas-shaped cutters are always handy to have when it comes to making these nibbles, you could make sandwiches and cut them into star shapes, you could make Christmas biscuits, colour them green and cut them into Christmas trees – let your imagination run wild!