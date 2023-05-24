Treat yourself to these air fryer fish tacos - perfectly paired with a crisp glass of white wine after a long busy week.

Soft, flaky cod fillets coated in a golden, homemade coating, wrapped in soft tacos filled with fresh ingredients such as tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, and more. Drizzled with a six-ingredient sauce of mayo, Greek yogurt, sriracha, lime, paprika, and garlic powder. A flavoursome Friday night dinner - all cooked in the air fryer.

Ingredients

600g cod fillets

300ml water

1 egg

180g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning or lemon zest

salt and pepper, to taste

For the sauce:

6 tbsp light mayo

3 tbsp Greek yogurt

2 tbsp sriracha

juice of 1 lime

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

To serve:

soft or hard-shell tacos

lettuce

tomatoes

red onion

coriander

guacamole

Method

Season the cod fillets with salt and pepper. In a bowl, beat the water, egg, flour, baking powder, and lemon flavouring. Coat the fish in the batter, then cook in a preheated air fryer at 200°C for 14–16 minutes – it’s important that the air fryer is piping hot as the fish goes in. Check after 10 minutes to ensure nothing burns – mine usually takes 15 minutes. While the fish is frying, combine all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and prep your filling ingredients. Assemble the tacos with the fish, salad, and guacamole and top with the sauce.

Top tips for making air fryer fish tacos

"I absolutely love tacos, and given my choice of filling, I’ll always go with cod. These are simply gorgeous and feel so fresh with the zesty lemon and lime flavours. You can really play around with this recipe – change the protein, add mango or chilli, make them totally veggie – the possibilities are endless," says Bord of Lunch cookbook author Nathan Anthony.

