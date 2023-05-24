Serve this warm air fryer sweet potato and chorizo hash with a simple Greek yogurt.

Full to bursting with flavour thanks to the spicy chorizo and vibrant, soft sweet potato. The perfection combination made even better as they can be speedily cooked together in an air fryer for just 15 minutes. A great midweek meal option or lunch that the whole family can enjoy together.

Ingredients

600g sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 tbsp oil or low-calorie oil spray

1 tbsp paprika

150g chorizo, sliced

1 tbsp light or half-fat butter

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 garlic clove, grated

4 tbsp Greek yogurt

salt and pepper, to taste

fresh dill, to sprinkle

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

In a bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, oil, and paprika. Air-fry the potatoes at 190°C for 14–15 minutes, and add the chorizo for the last 2–3 minutes. While the chorizo is cooking, put the butter, chilli, and garlic in a microwaveable bowl and microwave for 1 minute until the butter is melted. Season the yogurt with salt and pepper. Serve the hash drizzled with the yogurt, then top with the melted garlic chilli butter and sprinkle with fresh dill.

Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan Anthony (Ebury Press, £18.99) Photography by Clare Wilkinson View at Amazon

Top tips for making air fryer sweet potato hash

"While this is a speedy lunch it also makes for an incredible breakfast or brunch. It’s really versatile and you can make it more substantial by adding a poached egg or two and a slice of toasted sourdough," says Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book cookbook author Nathan Anthony.

You might also like...