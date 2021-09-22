We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare and bake these mouthwatering apple and sultana muffins in just 30 minutes.

These apple and sultana muffins are ideal for making with kids as they are so easy, ready in just two simple steps. These muffins are infused with ginger and cinnamon. Unlike our classic apple muffins recipe, Annabel Karmel’s version is made with dessert apples, for a sweeter taste. This recipe makes 12.

Ingredients 125g butter, softened

125g caster sugar

1 egg

200 ml milk

Quarter tsp salt

225g plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

Half tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground cinnamon

150g dessert apples, peeled and grated

75g sultanas

A little Demerara sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Line a 12 hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Measure all of the ingredients into a free standing mixer and whisk until combined. Spoon into the cases. Sprinkle with Demerara sugar. Bake for about 20 to 22 minutes until well risen and lightly golden.

Top tips for making apple and sultana muffins

When you press your finger lightly on the top of a muffin it should spring back slightly if cooked.

You might also like…

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Raspberry muffins