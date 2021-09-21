These traditional apple muffins have a sweet apple flavour, a hint of cinnamon, and zing of orange.
Porridge oats and full fat milk make these apple muffins dense and indulgent. These hearty muffins are perfect served warm as a snack or drizzled in custard for dessert. The cinnamon pairs perfectly with the apple giving these muffins a warming flavour.
Ingredients
- 75g butter melted and cooled slightly
- 175ml full fat milk
- 85g porridge oats
- 1 egg
- 125 plain flour
- 3tsp baking powder
- 75g caster sugar
- ¾ salt
- 1tsp cinnamon
- 1orange zest
- 1 apple (Granny smith) peeled, cored and diced
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. In a bowl mix together the butter, milk, egg and sugar.
In a separate bowl sieve together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and then stir in the oats (reserving a few to sprinkle on top of each muffin), apples and orange zest
Pour the wet ingredients onto the flour mixture and fold together as quickly as possible trying not to over mix (over mixing will result in a heavy muffin instead of a light one)
When everything is mixed together, pour the mixture into muffin cups , ¾ fill each one, sprinkle the reserved oats on top and bake for 20 -25 minutes until well risen and golden brown
Top tips for making apple muffins
Choose skimmed milk or low fat butter for a lower fat or calorie option.
