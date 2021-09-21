We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These traditional apple muffins have a sweet apple flavour, a hint of cinnamon, and zing of orange.

Porridge oats and full fat milk make these apple muffins dense and indulgent. These hearty muffins are perfect served warm as a snack or drizzled in custard for dessert. The cinnamon pairs perfectly with the apple giving these muffins a warming flavour.

Ingredients 75g butter melted and cooled slightly

175ml full fat milk

85g porridge oats

1 egg

125 plain flour

3tsp baking powder

75g caster sugar

¾ salt

1tsp cinnamon

1orange zest

1 apple (Granny smith) peeled, cored and diced

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. In a bowl mix together the butter, milk, egg and sugar.

In a separate bowl sieve together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and then stir in the oats (reserving a few to sprinkle on top of each muffin), apples and orange zest

Pour the wet ingredients onto the flour mixture and fold together as quickly as possible trying not to over mix (over mixing will result in a heavy muffin instead of a light one)

When everything is mixed together, pour the mixture into muffin cups , ¾ fill each one, sprinkle the reserved oats on top and bake for 20 -25 minutes until well risen and golden brown

Top tips for making apple muffins

Choose skimmed milk or low fat butter for a lower fat or calorie option.

