Our tasty apple and berry crumble cake recipe is a must-make afternoon treat.

A luxuriously moist and fruity apple crumble cake that’s delicious served hot or cold. It brings together two of our favourite sweet treats – cake and crumble – and is packed with good-for you fruits finished with a buttery crumble crumb. It will take around 1hr and 5 mins to make and bake this mouth-watering cake but it’s well worth the wait. Enjoy on it’s own or serve with a nice dollop of fresh cream.

Ingredients 350g (12oz) self-raising flour

10ml (2tsp) ground cinnamon

175g (6oz) unsalted butter, chilled and diced

150g (5oz) caster sugar

2 medium eggs, beaten

2 large apples, peeled cored and diced

150g (5oz) blueberries

150g (5oz) blackberries

45ml (3tbsp) demerara sugar

75g (3oz) mixed chopped nuts

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Place a baking sheet in the oven to heat up. Grease a 20cm x 24cm (8in x 91/2in) cake tin and line with baking parchment, allowing the edges of the parchment to hang over the side.

Sift the flour and cinnamon into a large bowl. Add the butter and rub into the flour with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Remove 175g (6oz) of the crumble mixture to another bowl and set aside.

Stir the caster sugar and beaten eggs into the larger amount of crumble to make a soft and slightly sticky dough. Press evenly into the base of the cake tin using floured hands. Scatter over the diced apple and berries.

Stir the demerara sugar and chopped nuts into the rest of the crumble mixture and spoon over the fruit, pressing down gently.

Bake on the hot baking sheet for 35-45 mins (covering loosely with foil after 20 mins) until the cake is golden brown. Leave to cool in the tin for 20 mins, then remove by gently lifting the parchment. Serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making crumble cake:

If the topping is browning too fast in the oven, cover it loosely with aluminum foil.

