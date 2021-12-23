This simple and satisfying peach crumble is ready to eat in an hour.
Swap your regular dessert for this delightful peach crumble after your Sunday roast dinner. The sweet and exotic peach and coconut fruit concoction is a real tastebud treat, that’s complimented by a nice crunchy crumble topping. It’s a quick and simple pudding that takes just 20 minutes to prep – before popping in the oven to bake until golden. Serve with cream, ice cream or a generous dollop of vanilla custard.
Ingredients
- 4 peaches, stoned and cut into wedges
- 150g blueberries
- 90g caster sugar,
- 1tsp vanilla extract, optional
- 45g plain flour
- 45g butter
- 45g shredded coconut
- 45g chopped hazelnuts or flaked almonds
- Cream or ice cream, to serve
- You will need:
- Shallow ovenproof dish
Method
Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Pu tthe peaches and blueberries in the dish. Sprinkle with all but 2tbsp of the sugar, and the vanilla, if using, and mix in gently with your hand.
Mix the rest of the sugar in a bowl with the flour. Add slivers of butter and rub it in with your fingertips. Stir in the coconut and nuts.
Spoon the mixture over the fruit in clumps. Bake for 35-40 mins until golden and crispy on top. Serve crumble warm with cream or ice cream.
Top tips for making peach crumble:
Spice it up by adding some basil, ginger or amaretto to your peach fruit mixture.
