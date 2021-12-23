We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple and satisfying peach crumble is ready to eat in an hour.

Swap your regular dessert for this delightful peach crumble after your Sunday roast dinner. The sweet and exotic peach and coconut fruit concoction is a real tastebud treat, that’s complimented by a nice crunchy crumble topping. It’s a quick and simple pudding that takes just 20 minutes to prep – before popping in the oven to bake until golden. Serve with cream, ice cream or a generous dollop of vanilla custard.

Ingredients 4 peaches, stoned and cut into wedges

150g blueberries

90g caster sugar,

1tsp vanilla extract, optional

45g plain flour

45g butter

45g shredded coconut

45g chopped hazelnuts or flaked almonds

Cream or ice cream, to serve

You will need:

Shallow ovenproof dish

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Pu tthe peaches and blueberries in the dish. Sprinkle with all but 2tbsp of the sugar, and the vanilla, if using, and mix in gently with your hand.

Mix the rest of the sugar in a bowl with the flour. Add slivers of butter and rub it in with your fingertips. Stir in the coconut and nuts.

Spoon the mixture over the fruit in clumps. Bake for 35-40 mins until golden and crispy on top. Serve crumble warm with cream or ice cream.

Top tips for making peach crumble:

Spice it up by adding some basil, ginger or amaretto to your peach fruit mixture.

