These delicious avocado pancakes take just five minutes to prep and another five minutes to cook.

If you love avocado as much as we do, the thought of avocado pancakes will make you very happy. The super creamy ingredient makes the batter nice and soft with a light, fresh flavour. Serve with a poached egg or crispy bacon for a luxury weekend treat and you’ll never look back.

Ingredients 1 avocado

60g self-raising flour

175g milk

1 egg

Pinch of salt

Lime juice

Oil/butter

Method To make your pancakes, scoop out the avocado and mash down with a little salt and lime juice.

Weigh out the flour and add a pinch of salt. Mix together the egg and milk then pour into the flour mix. Whisk together until all combined.

Heat a little oil/butter in a frying pan. Pour in a ladle of batter and allow to cook on one side. Gently flip the pancake – it will be very soft – and cook on the other side. Serve hot.

Top tips for making avocado pancakes

If you're really, really short on time you can make these up ahead of when you need them. Whip up the batter, cook the pancakes and leave them covered in the fridge until you're ready to eat them. Then all they'll need is a couple of minutes in a hot pan to warm through.

Add some chopped chili to the batter to give it a fiery twist.

