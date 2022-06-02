We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

All you need is a few cooked leftovers and a packet of eggs to make this delicious weeknight supper.

If you’ve made a big roast lunch over the weekend and you have leftovers, this bacon squeak frittata is the ultimate vehicle for them. You can use literally any part of the roast that doesn’t get eaten up. Scraps of chicken from a carcass, the last of the veggies and chunks of cold potato are all welcome. You can even toss in leftover gravy – it just adds more flavour. This makes a brilliant Monday night dinner, when you’re feeling like the next weekend is a long way off.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 200g (7oz) lardons or thick bacon rashers, chopped

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 parsnip, peeled, chopped and cooked

1 carrot, peeled, chopped and cooked

100g (4oz) spring greens, shredded and lightly cooked

1 potato, peeled, chopped and cooked

6 eggs

Method Heat the oil in a large, non-stick frying pan and then cook the bacon lardons and onion for 2-3 minutes until they are just turning golden brown.

Add the cooked vegetables to the pan and heat through. Meanwhile, beat together the eggs. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cook for 2-3 minutes until just set.

Finish by cooking under a pre-heated grill until the mixture is golden brown, crispy and completely set. Serve the frittata sliced into thick wedges with additional vegetables or salad.

Top tip for making bacon squeak frittata

This frittata is equally tasty served cold so is great for kids' lunchboxes or picnics.