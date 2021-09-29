We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These baked bean muffins may not sound quite right but our mummy blogger, Anneliese, says that kids love these unique muffins.

In this baked bean muffins recipe, our creator has used just seven ingredients that any baked bean on toast fan will already have in the cupboard and the fridge. As Anneliese herself says, “Each one of these baked bean muffins is filled to the brim with baked beans and the cheese bursts through in each and every bite! Such a quick recipe to make with children – and they can feel proud to have made their own lunch from scratch.”

Ingredients 160g self-raising flour

½tsp baking powder

120ml full-fat milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

45g butter, melted

220g can of baked beans in tomato sauce

60g mature cheddar, grated

Method Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

You could either ask your child to grease the muffin tray liberally or they could use muffin paper cases instead. If you use paper cases don’t use your best ones as they would be wasted on a savoury muffin.

Ask your little helper to sift the flour and baking powder into a large mixing bowl, a little at a time. My boy absolutely loves this job; I think he would happily sift flour all day long!

Place the butter into a small microwaveable bowl and heat in the microwave until the butter has melted. Put the bowl to one side while you turn your attention to the milk and egg.

It can be quite tricky for young hands to pour milk from a heavy milk bottle, so some assistance will be required here. You can pour the milk into the measuring jug together!

If you have a keen egg cracker, then grab a small bowl and let your child crack in the egg. When it comes to picking out the shell, they can revel in the slimy gooey mess. My boy makes lots of “ewww” noise with a big smile on his face! Once any shell has been extracted they can give the egg a quick whisk with a fork.

Using a wooden spoon or balloon whisk, make a well in the centre of the flour, then pour in the milk, beaten egg and melted butter. Children will love stirring the muffin mixture and the great thing is that lumps are to be encouraged; it only needs to be mixed until just combined. An overworked mixture will result in a tough, dense muffin.

Open the can of baked beans for your helper. They can use a spoon to scoop out the beans and sauce into the mixing bowl. Just take a moment to be sure there are no sharp edges to the tin. While they are busy you can get on with grating the cheese.

Stir the baked beans and grated cheese into the mixture, being careful not to over mix. Your little one can now spoon the orange tinted mixture into the awaiting muffin tin.

Place the tray into the hot oven and leave the muffins to cook for approximately 20-25 mins. The muffins will not rise a great deal due to the baked beans but should lift to the tops of each muffin hole and turn a rich golden colour.

Once cooked take from the oven and tip out on to a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making baked bean muffins:

The cheese is a real essential in this recipe so if you're looking to vary up the ingredients, use a different cheese each time you make these. While we recommend a Stilton for those with a taste for stronger flavours, Red Leicester cheese is also a great alternative.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Chocolate muffins

Click to rate ( 230 ratings) Sending your rating