Baked sausage and fennel gnocchi gratin is ready in 30 minutes. A portion of this dish works out at just 83p per serving.

Tender chunks of sausage and soft gnocchi make a mouth-watering combination in this recipe. Infused with finely chopped fennel bulb, chilli flakes, and Gruyère cheese, this bake has a rich, moreish flavour. Serve with freshly cooked greens such as Tenderstem broccoli, spinach or kale.

Ingredients 454g pack sausages

1tsp olive oil

1 fennel bulb, finely chopped

1tbsp fennel seeds

1tsp chilli flakes

500g gnocchi

250ml chicken stock

Small handful each parsley and tarragon, chopped

75g breadcrumbs

50g Gruyère cheese, grated

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Remove the sausages from their skins and chop into small pieces.

Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan, add the sausage and cook for 5-6 mins, stirring all the time to ensure it breaks up.

Add the chopped fennel and gently fry for 5 mins, until lightly softened. Stir through the fennel seeds and chilli flakes. Tip in the gnocchi and mix well, then spoon into a shallow baking dish and pour over the stock.

In a small bowl, mix together the herbs with the breadcrumbs and most of the cheese, then scatter over the gnocchi. Top with the remaining cheese and bake for 15 mins until golden and bubbling.

Top tips for making baked sausage and fennel gnocchi gratin

Choose high percentage meat sausages for delicious results. This recipe also works just as well with chicken sausages or vegetarian sausages - just remember to swap the chicken stock for vegetable instead to make this suitable for vegetarians.

