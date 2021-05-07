We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our balsamic baked strawberries and rhubarb pavlova is naturally gluten-free and under 200 calories per serving.

The tart fruit in this balsamic baked strawberries and rhubarb recipe is the perfect accompaniment to the sweet meringue and we are certain you’ll enjoy the balsamic twist. Baking the fruit makes it is soft and sweeten. Keep a close eye on it as it’s easy for the strawberries to catch but a little char is tasty too.

Ingredients 300g strawberries

250g rhubarb

1tsp balsamic

2tsp caster sugar

1tbsp water

For the meringue:

4 egg whites

225g caster sugar

1/2tsp cornflour

To serve:

150g double cream, whipped

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Trim and halve the strawberries, leaving small ones whole. Trim and slice the rhubarb into batons approx 7cm long. In a bowl mix the strawberries and rhubarb with the balsamic, sugar and 1tbsp water. Transfer to a baking tray and cook for 10-15mins until tender. Gently turn halfway to ensure the strawberries aren’t catching.

Transfer to a bowl and leave to cool, reserve any juices. Reduce the oven temperature to 140C/Gas 1. To make the meringue whisk the egg whites to soft peaks then add the sugar a tablespoon at a time. Whisk in the cornflour until combined and the meringue mix has formed stiff peaks. Spoon the mixture into a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and spread into a circle approximately 30cm (12inch) in diameter. Create a little dip in the centre where the filling will sit. Bake for 1hr 30mins until it easily peels away from the paper. Leave to cool completely in the oven.

Transfer to a serving plate, spoon over the whipped cream and balsamic strawberries and rhubarb. Drizzle over the cooking juices and serve immediately. [apester id=”602cfabf06fa0e440799d1d8″]

Top tips for making balsamic baked strawberries and rhubarb pavlova:

You can make both the pavlova and baked fruit the day before and then assemble just before serving but for an even quicker dessert use shop-bought meringues

If you have any leftover baked fruit serve with yogurt and granola for a delicious breakfast

Instead of serving with whipped double cream, you could use the egg yolks leftover from the pavlova to make a creme patissiere or custard

You could sprinkle over some toasted almond flakes if you like

Try adding the zest of half an orange to the baked fruit mix and the whipped double cream for a wonderful zesty finish

Rhubarb is in season from around March to July and several supermarkets sell British strawberries as early as February. For this recipe, it's okay if the strawberries aren't at their ripest as we add sugar for sweetness and the roasting makes them soft.

