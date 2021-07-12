We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Eton mess is a sweet, speedy treat best enjoyed in the summer months.

Our Eton mess recipe is everything it should be – creamy, crunchy and packed full of berries. We’ve made this Eton mess with ready made meringue, enabling you to turn this dessert around in a quick 10 minutes. For a boozy, syrupy kick, we soaked the strawberries in some sweet liquor, but it’s just as delicious without alcohol. Simply dice your fruit, whisk your cream and sprinkle over the crushed meringue. Fuss-free and light, it’ll make the perfect end to any garden party.

Watch how to make Eton mess

Ingredients 6 ready-made meringues

570ml double cream (or use half Greek yogurt for a healthier version)

450g strawberries, washed and hulled

75 ml port, kirsch or Cointreau (optional, for a more grown-up version)

Method Cut the strawberries in half or into thick slices if they’re big. Place in a bowl with the port, kirsch or Cointreau if using, cover and chill for 2-3 hrs.

Whip the cream until it forms soft peaks, then fold in the berries and juices.

Crush the meringues and fold into the strawberry and cream mixture.

Spoon the Eton mess into individual dishes. If you like, you can decorate with extra strawberries.

Tips for making Eton mess:

We’ve chosen to showcase strawberries, but this classic British dessert tastes just as great with blackberries, blueberries and raspberries. Kiwis also work, giving it a punchy, tropical twist.

If you want to make your Eton mess dessert ahead of serving, we’d recommend prepping the ingredients instead and storing in the fridge. Assembling the Eton mess in advance will make the ingredients soggy and blend.

If you fancy a challenge and have a bit more time, you could always make your own meringues too.

Why is it called Eton mess?

Eton Mess is a classic British pudding. It gets its name from the famous Eton College where Prince William and Harry went to school. It is called Eton Mess because it is the dessert traditionally served at Eton College's prize-giving picnic on June 4th . Its name came about after being annually served at Eton College’s cricket game. It became a popular treat for the teams and was mentioned in print in 1893. It’s popularity grew from there. Classic Eton mess ingredients include meringue, cream and strawberries.

