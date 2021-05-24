We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just 10 minutes to prepare a batch of these mouth-watering, moist banana cupcakes.

Ripe bananas infuse these banana cupcakes with a naturally sweet banana flavour. The crunch of the crushed walnuts and the sweetness of the four ripe bananas work well together. Serve these cupcakes as they are with a slice of banana on top, or with a dusting of icing sugar or generous squirt of whipped cream. This recipe makes 12-16 cupcakes depending on the size of the cupcake cases you choose.

Ingredients 75g unsalted butter

100g golden caster sugar

1 large egg

225g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

4 small ripe bananas

50g walnuts, crushed

For decorating (optional)

1 small banana, chopped

Method Preheat the oven 180C/350F/Gas mark 4. Line a deep muffin or cupcake tray with 12-16 paper cases.

Meanwhile, peel the bananas and break them roughly into a small bowl. Mash using a fork. Put to one side.

In a large mixing bowl add all of the ingredients. Add the mashed banana and whisk with either an electric hand whisk or with a wooden spoon. Beat until completely combined.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases making sure to fill each three-quarter of the way to the top of the case rim.

If you want to add a slice of banana to each cupcake, do this before popping it into the oven. Make sure you slice the banana thinly so it won’t sink into the mixture when baking.

Bake for 20-25 mins or until golden brown on top. To test the cupcakes are cooked the whole way through, poke the centre of a couple of cakes with a skewer, if it comes out clean then the cakes are done. If not, pop back into the oven and give them another 5 minutes.

Top tips for making banana cupcakes

If your banana cupcakes start to brown on the top but are not fully cooked through, cover the whole tray in a sheet of tin foil. This will stop the cakes from catching or burning on top but will still allow them to cook for a little longer.

If you can't get ahold of small bananas, you could opt for three medium bananas or two large bananas instead.

