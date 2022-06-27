This beef and Guinness pie is a delicious, deep-filled classic that generously serves four.

Guinness is the perfect stock to slow cook meat in. You can use one of the cheapest cuts of beef - tough braising steak - and cooking it for nearly two hours will leave it meltingly soft and tender. The stout adds an unmistakable deepness and flavour to the recipe which we absolutely love. Serve with chips or mashed potatoes and some vibrant, seasonal greens like kale or Tenderstem broccoli.

Ingredients

3 tbsp plain flour

500g braising steak, cut into bite-sized chunks

2 tbsp olive oil

300g pack shallots

2 sticks celery, chopped

330ml bottle Guinness or stout

Hot beef stock

2 bay leaves

½ x 375g pack shortcrust pastry

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Season flour in a bowl, add meat and coat. Heat oil and brown meat. Set meat to one side, then brown shallots. Add celery, cook for 2 mins. Return meat, add stout and top up with stock. Add bay leaves, bring to boil and cook for 1 hour. Then put filling in a pie dish and leave to cool. Roll pastry, then cut out a lid for the dish, plus two long strips. Brush rim of dish with milk and press strips around edge. Brush with milk and put pie lid on top. Seal edges, make a hole in centre then cook in a preheated oven at 200°C/400ºF/Gas Mark 6 for 40-50 mins.

Top Tip for making beef and Guinness pie

If the stout flavour is too strong for the kids or you'd prefer not to use alcohol, replace it with the same quantity of beef stock.

You might also like...