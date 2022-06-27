This beef and Guinness pie is a delicious, deep-filled classic that generously serves four.
Guinness is the perfect stock to slow cook meat in. You can use one of the cheapest cuts of beef - tough braising steak - and cooking it for nearly two hours will leave it meltingly soft and tender. The stout adds an unmistakable deepness and flavour to the recipe which we absolutely love. Serve with chips or mashed potatoes and some vibrant, seasonal greens like kale or Tenderstem broccoli.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 500g braising steak, cut into bite-sized chunks
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 300g pack shallots
- 2 sticks celery, chopped
- 330ml bottle Guinness or stout
- Hot beef stock
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ x 375g pack shortcrust pastry
Method
- Season flour in a bowl, add meat and coat. Heat oil and brown meat. Set meat to one side, then brown shallots. Add celery, cook for 2 mins.
- Return meat, add stout and top up with stock. Add bay leaves, bring to boil and cook for 1 hour. Then put filling in a pie dish and leave to cool.
- Roll pastry, then cut out a lid for the dish, plus two long strips. Brush rim of dish with milk and press strips around edge. Brush with milk and put pie lid on top. Seal edges, make a hole in centre then cook in a preheated oven at 200°C/400ºF/Gas Mark 6 for 40-50 mins.
Top Tip for making beef and Guinness pie
If the stout flavour is too strong for the kids or you'd prefer not to use alcohol, replace it with the same quantity of beef stock.
