GreenPan 6L Slow Cooker review

Slow cookers have certainly become one of the most popular, must-have kitchen appliances for families over the past few years and the GreenPan 6L slow cooker is on our list of recommendations.

If you're looking for a stylish, modern slow cooker that is simple to use and cooks a large amount of food in one go, say hello to the GreenPan 6L slow cooker. This impressive model features smart settings with a slow cook function for up to 24 hours as well as 8 hours warming mode once food has been cooked.

GreenPan (opens in new tab) is a Belgian company that prides itself in producing non-toxic, 'greener' cookware and appliances particularly when it comes to non-stick pan coatings. Established 15 years ago, GreenPan is a popular brand when it comes to non-stick saucepans, casserole dishes, and sets. Appliances in the GreenPan collection range from grills to waffle pans to the more popular purchase, the GreenPan 6L slow cooker.

This modern, rectangular designed slow cooker features an aluminum removable inner pot with Thermolon Volt ceramic non-stick coating, tempered glass lid, LCD display control panel, plastic handles with stainless steel plate, and steamer rack. Alongside a range of cooking options; slow cook, saute and steam.

For peace of mind, the GreenPan slow cooker comes with a one-year warranty.

Design

Capacity: 6L | Dimensions: H29 x W33 x D46.3 cm | Power: 2200W | Weight: 5.85kg | Colour: Cloud Cream

The GreenPan 6L slow cooker is a large, rectangular slow cooker with a shiny, polished exterior with stainless steel coated handles and edging. The front of the machine has a simply designed LCD display control panel which is self-explanatory with a variety of buttons to choose from including slow cook, saute, steam as well as start and stop.

"The LCD panel shows you exactly how much time you're setting on the clock and counts down as the time goes by," says Senior Content Editor, Jessica Dady. "Once cooking has completed, the 8 hours warming function is automatically turned on. This changes the display and instead of counting down the hours, it tells you exactly how long the warming function has been on for instead so you can roughly work out what time your food finished cooking."

The grip on the bottom of the machine allows the slow cooker to sit comfortably on the countertop without any unnecessary movement. The glass lid allows you to keep a close eye on your food when cooking and can easily be removed so you can add extra ingredients when cooking or give the food a stir if needed.

"Other than the metal edging on top of the slow cooker, the exterior and outer walls of the slow cooker did not heat up when cooking. The machine was cool to touch giving us peace of mind when leaving it on the kitchen counter for hours on end with kids around," says Jessica.

Comfort and features

One of the best things about this slow cooker is that it has a range of settings designed specifically to ensure perfectly cooked food each time. The slow cook function isn't just a one-choice feature, you can select whether to slow cook at a low temperature, or high temperature, whether you want to reheat food or simmer food when serving.

This machine also features a brown/saute mode allowing you to brown meats or veg before slow cooking and a steam mode with a steam rack for a healthier option.

"I would highly recommend having a good thorough read through the manual before using this slow cooker to really get the best out of your machine. The machine itself is so simple to use but definitely have a read regarding which function is best for which food," says Jessica.

"For example, slow cooking on low temperature is ideal for fattier meats such as beef brisket, whereas cooking on high is better for shorter cooking times for leaner meats such as chicken."

Slow cook LO - 95C - when cooking foods that require extended cooking times typically fattier meats such as beef brisket and pork shoulder

- 95C - when cooking foods that require extended cooking times typically fattier meats such as beef brisket and pork shoulder Slow cook HI - 99C - when cooking foods that require a shorter cooking time typically leaner meats such as chicken breast.

- 99C - when cooking foods that require a shorter cooking time typically leaner meats such as chicken breast. Slow cook reheat - 100C - to quickly reheat already cooked foods

- 100C - to quickly reheat already cooked foods Slow cook simmer/buffet - 85C - to keep food hot during serving

- 85C - to keep food hot during serving Brown/sauté a 50C-205C - to brown meats before slow cooking or to sauté vegetables or other ingredients

- to brown meats before slow cooking or to sauté vegetables or other ingredients Steam - 100C - use this mode along with the steam rack to steam your food.

GreenPan is the original pioneer of world-leading, PFAS-free, Thermolon™ ceramic non-stick cookware. The superior quality coating comes with all the advantages of traditional non-stick, but with none of the harmful ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS.

The slow cooker benefits from the signature GreenPan non-toxic, PFAS-free ceramic non-stick Thermolon™ Volt - a diamond-infused ceramic non-stick coating specially designed for the higher heat requirements of electrical appliances.

Not only does this PFAS-free, Thermolon™ ceramic non-stick cookware ensure safe cooking, it means clean cooking too without the hassle of scrubbing and soaking pots and pans to remove stubborn residue. The removable inner pot is dishwasher safe alongside the tempered glass lid.

Value for money

This is a reliable, fuss-free kitchen appliance ideal for those who want to take a step back from the regular stresses of day-to-day cooking, and for those who want to expand their slow-cooking recipe repertoire.

"If you're looking for a multi-functional slow cooker that has the capacity to cook large meals for large families or bulk cook family favourites in one go, this is it," says Jessica. "And it's not just about slow cooking with this model either, the steam mode is a great added element alongside the reheating and 8-hour warming functions too."

Currently priced at £169 at the time of writing, we feel that the GreenPan 6L slow cooker is worth the money as it does exactly what it's made to do - alongside steaming, sauteing, reheating, and keeping food warm for an extended period of time.