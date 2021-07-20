We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This filling beef and pepper stir-fry takes just 15 minutes to prepare and cook.

Infuse this beef and pepper stir-fry with garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, soy sauce and dry sherry. This recipe uses tender cuts of rump steak but this can easily be swapped for other meat instead like chicken or pork. Like our other low calorie meals, this one keeps the calorie count under 500 calories at 495 cals per serving.

Ingredients 2tbsp oil

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

4cm (1½in) piece ginger, cut into fine slices or strips

1 rump steak, about 300g (10oz), cut into fine slices

1 red and 1 green pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

125g (4oz) mushrooms (chestnut, cup, shiitake or oyster), sliced

100g (3½ oz) mangetout, halved lengthways

300g (10oz) fresh bean sprouts

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

3-4tbsp hoisin sauce

2tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp dry sherry

Pinch of sugar

250g (8oz) noodles, to serve

About 250g (8oz) pak choi, to serve

Method Heat oil in a wok or frying pan, and fry garlic and ginger over a medium heat until crisp. Take out with a draining spoon and drain on kitchen paper on a baking tray.

Add the meat to the wok and stir-fry for 1 min, take it out of the wok and put on it on the baking tray. Add pepper slices to the wok, cook for 1 min, then add the mushrooms and stir-fry for a min. Add mangetout, then the bean sprouts and spring onions.

Stir in the sauces, sherry and 3tbsp water, with the sugar, then put the beef back in for 30 secs.

Serve with the garlic and ginger sprinkled on top.

To prepare the noodles: Put the noodles in a bowl. Pour boiling water over to cover. Add pak choi leaves and leave for 4 mins.

Top tips for making beef and pepper stir-fry

Swap the noodles for rice for a different version of this dish.

