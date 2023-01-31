Beetroot and butternut squash bruschetta recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

A flavour-packed bruschetta loaded with beetroot, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, garlic and more...

bruschetta topped with beetroot and butternut squash
(Image credit: Future)
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time40 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories428 Kcal21%
Saturated Fat6 g30%
Fat13 g19%
Carbohydrates61 g23%
Jess Meyer
By Jess Meyer, Rose Fooks
published

We’ve switched the classic tomato bruschetta topping for a winter vegetable medley of beetroot, and butternut squash with watercress.

The perfect starter for sharing with a loved one, these vibrant bruschettas are topped with soft, earthy beetroot, sweet butternut squash, and plenty of flavour-packed ingredients including; honey, chilli flakes, pumpkin seeds, garlic, cream cheese, and more. It takes just 15 minutes to prep this recipe. Serves two.

Ingredients

  • 2tbsp honey
  • 1tsp chilli flakes
  • 2 small beetroots (approx 100g each), peeled, cut into
  • 1cm thick wedges
  • ¼ butternut squash, cut into 2cm thick semicircles
  • ½tsp ground coriander
  • 1tsp vegetable oil
  • 1tsp pumpkin seeds
  • 3 x 2cm slices ciabatta loaf, toasted
  • 1 garlic clove, halved
  • 75g cream cheese
  • Handful watercress

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 180C Fan/Gas 6. Mix the honey and chilli flakes,
  2. and set aside to infuse.
  3. In a bowl, toss the beetroot and squash with the ground coriander, oil and seasoning. Tip into a roasting tray and roast for 25 mins until tender. Add the pumpkin seeds to the tray for the final 10 mins of cooking.
  4. Meanwhile, rub the toasted ciabatta with the cut side of the garlic.
  5. Stir half the chilli-honey mixture into the cream cheese, then whisk until stiff. Spread onto the ciabatta toast and top with the warm roasted veg and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle over the remaining chilli honey and scatter over the watercress.

Top tips for making beetroot and butternut squash bruschetta

You can use chilli jam instead of making chilli honey.

You might also like...

Explore More
Starter Recipes Valentine's day Recipes
Jess Meyer
Jess Meyer
Food Editor

Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News