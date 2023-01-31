We’ve switched the classic tomato bruschetta topping for a winter vegetable medley of beetroot, and butternut squash with watercress.

The perfect starter for sharing with a loved one, these vibrant bruschettas are topped with soft, earthy beetroot, sweet butternut squash, and plenty of flavour-packed ingredients including; honey, chilli flakes, pumpkin seeds, garlic, cream cheese, and more. It takes just 15 minutes to prep this recipe. Serves two.

Ingredients

2tbsp honey

1tsp chilli flakes

2 small beetroots (approx 100g each), peeled, cut into

1cm thick wedges

¼ butternut squash, cut into 2cm thick semicircles

½tsp ground coriander

1tsp vegetable oil

1tsp pumpkin seeds

3 x 2cm slices ciabatta loaf, toasted

1 garlic clove, halved

75g cream cheese

Handful watercress

Method

Heat the oven to 180C Fan/Gas 6. Mix the honey and chilli flakes, and set aside to infuse. In a bowl, toss the beetroot and squash with the ground coriander, oil and seasoning. Tip into a roasting tray and roast for 25 mins until tender. Add the pumpkin seeds to the tray for the final 10 mins of cooking. Meanwhile, rub the toasted ciabatta with the cut side of the garlic. Stir half the chilli-honey mixture into the cream cheese, then whisk until stiff. Spread onto the ciabatta toast and top with the warm roasted veg and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle over the remaining chilli honey and scatter over the watercress.

Top tips for making beetroot and butternut squash bruschetta

You can use chilli jam instead of making chilli honey.

