Treat yourself to these decadent Black Forest brownies that pack a real cherry kick.

Our Black Forest brownie recipe is a delicious multi-seasonal dessert that’s perfect for enjoying in the garden in the summer time or with a warm cuppa in the winter. Easy and super quick to bake – these chocolate beauties take just 15 minutes to prepare and 12 minutes in the oven. Leaving you with 8 brownies, so there’s plenty to share. Cherry ice cream works best here for the fruity Black Forest flavour, but if you’d like to give it an even chocolatier twist, use chocolate ice cream instead. Top your brownies with broken up pretzels for a salty finish which works really well with the rich chocolate sponge.

Ingredients 125g butter, softened

200g caster sugar

2 large eggs

½tsp of salt

150g plain flour

50g cocoa

50g pretzels, broken into pieces

4tbsps kirsch

500ml carton cherry ice cream or frozen yogurt, softened

22 x 32cm swiss-roll tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Cream together the butter and sugar, then whisk in the eggs and salt. Add the flour and cocoa and beat the mixture until smooth, then turn it out into the pan and level the surface. Scatter pretzels over the top.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the surface looks just dry.

Leave the brownie to cool in the tin for about 5 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Sprinkle the kirsch over the brownie, then cut it in half. Spread ice cream over one half, then put the other on top to make a sandwich. Cut into 8 rectangles and serve immediately. (If the ice cream is too soft, return to the freezer to firm up a bit before serving.)

Top tips for making Black Forest brownies recipe:

If you're feeling fancy do a triple layer and cut it into circles with a cookie cutter, so the brownies look more like mini Black Forest gateaux.

