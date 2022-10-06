Blood bath cocktail recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(162 ratings)

This pomegranate blood bath cocktail made with vodka is easy to make and perfect for Halloween...

Vampire blood punch
(Image credit: Packshot Factory Paul Snell)
Serves1
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Total Time5 mins
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

Easy to make with fantastic blood-red colour, this blood bath cocktail is the perfect way to kick-start a vampire-themed or Halloween party.

Ready in just five minutes, this Halloween cocktail is made using just four ingredients; pomegranate juice, vodka, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice. It's a refreshing cocktail that will certainly look the part on your Halloween party table. Finish with floating blueberries for a really spooktacular look. 

Ingredients

  • 100ml pomegranate juice
  • 50ml vodka
  • Dash of raspberry syrup
  • Dash of lemon juice

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Mix the pomegranate juice, vodka, raspberry syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well.
  2. Serve chilled in a Martini glass or poured over ice.

Top tips for making blood bath cocktail

You could easily swap the pomegranate juice for other redcurrant juices to make this cocktail. You could also try it using gin instead for a different flavour and finish.

You might also like:

Explore More
Cocktails Recipes Drink Recipes Halloween Recipes Party food Recipes Pomegranate Recipes