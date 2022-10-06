Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Easy to make with fantastic blood-red colour, this blood bath cocktail is the perfect way to kick-start a vampire-themed or Halloween party.
Ready in just five minutes, this Halloween cocktail is made using just four ingredients; pomegranate juice, vodka, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice. It's a refreshing cocktail that will certainly look the part on your Halloween party table. Finish with floating blueberries for a really spooktacular look.
Ingredients
- 100ml pomegranate juice
- 50ml vodka
- Dash of raspberry syrup
- Dash of lemon juice
Method
- Mix the pomegranate juice, vodka, raspberry syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well.
- Serve chilled in a Martini glass or poured over ice.
Top tips for making blood bath cocktail
You could easily swap the pomegranate juice for other redcurrant juices to make this cocktail. You could also try it using gin instead for a different flavour and finish.
