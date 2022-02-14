We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This is one of the easiest breakfast recipes we have – just five minutes and you have a healthy, nutritious start to the day.

All you need is four simple ingredients and a blender and you’re good to go. Kiwis are an excellent source of vitamin C, and blueberries are a superfruit – packed with antioxidants and nutrients. Blueberry season in the UK is quite short – from mid July through to early September. But the good news is it’s becoming easier to buy British ones in the supermarkets. In fact blueberries are now the second most popular berries in this country (after strawberries of course), so more and more growers are breaking into the market. And if you can’t find in-season ones, see if you can find them frozen. Blueberries freeze better than any other berries because of their robust skins. This recipe makes two portions. If there’s only one of your, seal it in a jar or wide-neck bottle and save it for tomorrow.

Ingredients 2 kiwi fruit

150g (5oz) blueberries, 10 reserved as decoration

2 tbsp low fat natural yogurt

1 tbsp low-calorie sweetener

Method Peel and roughly chop the kiwi. Place in a blender or food processor with the blueberries, yogurt and low-calorie sweetener and blitz until smooth.

Taste, adding more sweetener accordingly and serve decorated with the reserved blueberries.

Top tip for this blueberry and kiwi smoothie

If you'd rather not add sweetener to your smoothie, swap it out for half a banana instead.

