These blueberry orange muffins are a fab breakfast, brunch, lunch or snack option.

It might not sound like the most conventional of pairings, but our blueberry orange muffin recipe is nothing short of delicious. This inspired twist on the classic blueberry muffins treat, sees the citrus and tanginess of the orange complimented by the sweet berries. And all surrounded by a light and fluffy sponge. Taking just 5 mins to prepare and 15 mins to cook – you can have these wonderful bakes ready to eat in less than half an hour too. Enjoy on their own or alongside an afternoon cuppa.

Ingredients 85g butter, cut into chunks

215g plain flour

65g sugar

2tsp baking powder

¼tsp salt

150ml whole milk

1 large egg

1tsp finely grated orange zest

½tsp vanilla essence

100g blueberries

Method To make this blueberry muffin recipe, preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Melt butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Leave to cool for 5 minutes. Meanwhile line the muffin tray with muffin liners.

Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. In a separate small bowl, beat together the milk, egg, orange zest and vanilla. Stir in the blueberries. Add the milk mixture and melted butter to the flour mixture and stir gently until combined.

Fill each muffin liner with batter. Sprinkle sugar evenly over the tops. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the muffins are golden brown and the toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Leave to cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes before serving.

Top tips for making blueberry orange muffins:

Don't fill the cups in your muffin tin more than ¾ full of batter, or you'll end up with very flat muffin tops. To get nice domed tops, fill them about 2∕3 full.

