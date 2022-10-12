GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for an impressive centrepiece this Bonfire cake is perfect for serving up at a Halloween or Fireworks party.

The red, orange and yellow see-through flames are so easy to make, using hard boiled sweets. All you have to do is melt them down in the oven to create this amazing effect. You can make this bonfire cake in advance: it keeps really well, if covered, for 1-2 days. Underneath the impressive, fire-like decorations, you've got a rich and indulgent chocolate sponge. Covered in a smooth chocolate buttercream, you really can't go wrong with this recipe.

Ingredients

200g caster sugar

200g butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla

4 eggs, lightly beaten

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

75g cocoa

To decorate:

250g butter, softened

650g icing sugar

2 tbsp cocoa powder

6 each red, orange, yellow hard-boiled sweets

Matchmakers or similar chocolate sticks

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4 and grease and line two 20cm cake tins. In an electric mixer beat the sugar, butter and vanilla together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time until combined. Sift in the flour, baking powder and cocoa and beat again briefly until just combined. Divide the mixture between the cake tins and bake for 25mins, or until cooked-through and springy to the touch. Leave to cool for five mins before removing from the tins and allowing to cool fully. For the buttercream, beat the butter until soft. Add the icing sugar and cocoa and beat until smooth. To make the boiled sweet flames line an oven tray with baking paper. Crush the sweets in a sandwich bag, using a rolling pin. Sprinkle onto the baking tray in a few mounds and bake for 2-3mins, until just melted. Pull out and, using a cocktail stick, drag out the edge to create flame. Leave to cool, then peel off the paper. To assemble the cakes fill and cover with buttercream. Pile the Matchmakers on top and arrange your ‘flames’ around the edges.

Top Tip for making this bonfire cake

If you want to make this further in advance, you can freeze the ready-made sponges. Simply allow each sponge to cool fully then wrap twice in clingfilm. When ready to use, defrost overnight, ice and serve.

What are the best sweets to use for the flames?

Any clear boiled sweets will work for this. Ideally you want a sweet that is translucent and you can see clearly through, to give the best flame effect. We've used Fox's Glacier Fruits as well as own brand supermarket boiled sweets before.

How can I make my bonfire cake flames look realistic?

Some tutorials recommend making large pieces of candy flames and breaking them up into shards, but we found the effect is better if you try to shape the candy before you melt it and as it cools. That way you can get realistic 'licking' flames. Don't worry if some bits break off as you remove the paper - they won't show on the finished cake.

