We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This British asparagus and pea risotto recipe serves two and takes just 10 minutes to prep.

This creamy British asparagus and pea risotto is a great seasonal dish and perfect for vegetarians. Asparagus and peas are a great start to getting those oh so important vegetables into your diet, feel free to not stop there and throw in any additional veggies you might have lying around the fridge.

Ingredients 600ml chicken or vegetable stock

25g butter

4 spring onions, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed and chopped

½ green chilli, de-seeded and chopped finely

150g arborio risotto rice

½ glass of white wine

Half a bundle (approx.125g) asparagus

100g peas

2 tbsp (10g) grated parmesan

3 tbsp (85g) crème fraiche

Juice and zest of 1 small lemon

Handful of chives, chopped finely

Method Place the stock on a slow heat and keep it there whilst you are making your risotto.

In a separate large pan melt your butter and then add the spring onions, garlic and chilli and sweat until soft for 5 minutes.

Then add the arborio risotto rice and mix round well so it absorbs all the flavours, before adding the white wine.

When the white wine has been absorbed, add the asparagus spears and start adding ladleful by ladleful of stock, adding the next one when one has been absorbed.

After 15 minutes of continual stirring and adding the stock, taste and adjust the seasoning and then add the peas.

After a further 5 minutes turn the heat off, add the parmesan and crème fraiche, lemon zest and juice and let them melt in before dishing up, serving and finishing off with some chopped chives.

Top tips for making British asparagus and pea risotto

Stirring the risotto is important as this encourages the starch to come out which is what gives it that creamy texture.

Learn how to cook asparagus the right way with our asparagus guide.

Click to rate ( 104 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week