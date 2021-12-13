We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The perfect way to serve up sprouts for vegetarians or a table of mixed eaters.

Brussels sprouts with chestnuts is the ideal festive combination. No one quite knows when these baby brassicas became a staple ingredient of Christmas dinner. They’ve been cultivated since Roman times but farmers only started mass producing them in the 1600s. When they did, it was mostly in the Low Countries, around Belgium: hence sprouts from Brussels. As to Christmas, sprouts became widely available in Britain around the end of the 1800s, just about when Christmas Dinner traditions were made popular. Sprouts were new and fashionable, and that’s probably how they got their place at the table. Unlike our very popular Brussels sprouts recipe, this is suitable for vegetarians. For vegans, swap the butter for coconut oil.

Ingredients 500-750g Brussels sprouts

30g butter

200g cooked and peeled whole chestnuts

1-2 level tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Method Bring a large pan of water to the boil; add the sprouts and cook for about 10 mins, until just tender. Drain well.

Melt the butter in the same pan; add the chestnuts and stir to coat in the butter, then add the sprouts to the pan and mix well.

Stir in parsley just before serving. Serve straight away.

Top tip for Brussels sprouts with chestnuts

Overcooking is the biggest enemy of Brussels sprouts. Not only does it drain them of their beautiful emerald colour and turn them a depressing beige, it causes them to release the sulphurous smell that put so many people off sprouts in the 1980s. If you want to boil them in advance you can. Cook them for a minute or so less, then run under cold water briefly before you set them aside. When you’re ready, coat them in the hot butter and make sure they’re properly warmed through in the pan.

