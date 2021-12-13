We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make a green medley of sautéed Brussels sprouts combined with crisp sugar snap peas and glossy green beans.

Brits love sprouts – yes, it’s really true. Brits eat more sprouts than any other nation in Europe. Harvested right here in Britain from September through to February, they have low food mileage, they’re cheap and – if you cook them right – they taste great. It’s no wonder the UK sprout industry is worth £650million. It’s easy to think of sprouts as a once a year vegetable, on Christmas Day (and if you’re looking for a fancy way to serve them up, try this delicious Brussels sprouts recipe). But they definitely don’t have to be. These sautéed Brussels sprouts are a worthy addition to any autumn/winter roast.

Ingredients 250g Brussels sprouts, halved if large

250g green beans, tailed

250g sugar snap peas

75g butter (or dairy-free spread if making for vegans)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove

3 stalks lemon thyme, leaves only

Splash white wine

Method Steam the veg for 3-5 mins, until just tender. Refresh under cold running water. Set aside in a bowl of ice water, in the fridge, until ready to serve.

Put the butter in a sauté pan with the onion and garlic and cook until very soft (around 10 mins). Add the thyme leaves and the white wine. Allow to bubble up, then add the cooked vegetables and toss well in the buttery sauce. Season liberally and serve in a warmed dish.

Top tip for sautéed Brussels sprouts

There is no need to put a cross in the bottom of your sprouts as you prepare them - in fact, this might be one of the reasons why so many people dislike them. The cross allows the sprouts to draw up more water into them if you’re steaming, boiling or parboiling first. This can make the stems much mushier than they should be - boiling alone should give you just the right tender texture.

