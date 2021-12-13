We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take the queens of the little green vegetables and make them taste even better with some crisp bacon chunks.

There are those of us who think sprouts have no need to be improved on. However, if you’re serving up to people who are not yet seduced by this brilliant brassica, putting Brussels sprouts with bacon is one effective way to do it. Crisp, salty bacon is the soulmate of leafy green veg. And adding chestnuts makes this into a Christmas-worthy side dish. Chestnuts have a soft, slightly sweet, butteriness that is delicious alongside the savoury bacon and fresh greenness of the sprouts. For a posher take on this, try it with pancetta in our favourite Brussels sprouts recipe.

Ingredients 500g (18oz) Brussels sprouts

200g bacon lardons

125g (4½oz) chestnuts, roughly chopped (canned or vac-packed)

Method Prepare the sprouts. Simmer gently in a pan of boiling water, uncovered for 5-6 minutes, or until just tender.

Meanwhile dry-fry the bacon for 3-5 mins until crisp.

Remove from the pan, then cook the chestnuts in the oil for a couple of minutes.

Scatter over the hot, cooked sprouts and serve.

Top tip for Brussels sprouts with bacon

If you can't find bacon lardons, chop up some streaky bacon rashers instead.

This flavour combination works just as well with any kind of cabbage - white, green, Savoy or Chinese. Once the bacon is cooked, use a slotted spoon to remove it to a plate lined with some kitchen towel, leaving the fat in the pan. Fry roughly shredded cabbage in the bacon fat until it is wilted and just tender, then add the chestnuts as fry as above. Return the bacon to the pan and toss just before serving. If your bacon is low fat, you may need to add a little oil or butter to fry the cabbage.

