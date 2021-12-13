Cook your sprouts in vegetable stock for extra flavour, and dress them in tart mustard and sweet honey.
Honey mustard Brussels Sprouts features such a classic dressing combination – the sweetness matched with the sharp kick of wholegrain mustard. It’s well-known to make anything green taste more impressive – and sprouts are no exception. This recipe proves sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas. It’s great with a steak dinner or midweek pork chops (pork always works well with a bit of extra sweetness). If you are looking for a more traditionally festive pairing, check out this delicious Brussels sprouts recipe for inspiration.
Ingredients
- 500g (18oz) Brussels sprouts
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 300ml (½ pt) vegetable stock
- 2tbsp wholegrain mustard
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2tbsp clear honey
Method
Trim the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half.
Heat the oil in a large pan, add the sprouts and fry for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and carefully pour in the vegetable stock. Stir in the mustard and seasoning.
Bring to the boil, simmer uncovered for 3-4 minutes until the sprouts are tender. Stir in the honey and serve immediately.
Top tip for honey mustard Brussels sprouts
- If you’re roasting vegetables you can roast halved sprouts too instead of boiling them. When they are almost done (about 25 minutes), toss them with 1 tbsp honey and 1tbsp wholegrain mustard and return to the oven for the last five minutes of cooking.
