We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cook your sprouts in vegetable stock for extra flavour, and dress them in tart mustard and sweet honey.

Honey mustard Brussels Sprouts features such a classic dressing combination – the sweetness matched with the sharp kick of wholegrain mustard. It’s well-known to make anything green taste more impressive – and sprouts are no exception. This recipe proves sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas. It’s great with a steak dinner or midweek pork chops (pork always works well with a bit of extra sweetness). If you are looking for a more traditionally festive pairing, check out this delicious Brussels sprouts recipe for inspiration.

Ingredients 500g (18oz) Brussels sprouts

1tbsp olive oil

300ml (½ pt) vegetable stock

2tbsp wholegrain mustard

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2tbsp clear honey

Method Trim the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half.

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the sprouts and fry for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and carefully pour in the vegetable stock. Stir in the mustard and seasoning.

Bring to the boil, simmer uncovered for 3-4 minutes until the sprouts are tender. Stir in the honey and serve immediately.

Top tip for honey mustard Brussels sprouts

If you’re roasting vegetables you can roast halved sprouts too instead of boiling them. When they are almost done (about 25 minutes), toss them with 1 tbsp honey and 1tbsp wholegrain mustard and return to the oven for the last five minutes of cooking.

You might also like...

How to cook Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts with bacon

Sautéed Brussels sprouts

Click to rate ( 226 ratings) Sending your rating