These mouthwatering caramel chocolate cupcakes have a dense caramel-infused sponge and indulgent caramel and chocolate icing.

Finish these delicious caramel chocolate cupcakes with Smarties, chocolate curls, or serve simply as they are. The thick frosting is made with just two ingredients; caramel sauce and milk chocolate. Opt for dark chocolate if you want an even richer flavour. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

125g (4oz) self-raising flour

30g (1oz) cocoa

125g (4oz) soft dark brown sugar

Half a 397g jar of caramel sauce or condensed milk

2 medium eggs

150g (5oz) butter, softened

For the topping:

Half a 397g jar of caramel sauce

200g bar plain chocolate, melted

84 brightly coloured sweets

12-hole muffin tray, lined with paper cases

Method Preheat the oven to 190ºC (380°F/gas mark 5).

Start with the cupcakes. Sift the flour and cocoa into a bowl and stir in the sugar. Add the caramel sauce or condensed milk, eggs and butter to the bowl and beat until the mixture is smooth. Divide the mixture between the paper cases in the bun tray.

Bake the cakes in the centre of the oven for 15-20 mins or until they have risen and are just firm to the touch. Remove the cakes from the oven and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

To make the topping, warm the remaining caramel sauce or condensed milk very slightly and stir in the chocolate.

Leave the mixture to cool and thicken slightly and then spread it over the top of the cup cakes. Arrange 7 sweets on the top of each. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tips for making caramel chocolate cupcakes

These caramel chocolate cupcakes are not suitable for freezing as the caramel sauce does not freeze well. They will keep for 3-4 days in an airtight container at room temperature.

