A delicious, thick and smooth soup, bursting with goodness and light on calories.

This carrot and coriander soup is a real classic. It uses both ground coriander seeds and fresh coriander leaves, which each add their own distinct flavour to the final dish. You can use ready ground coriander or grind whole seeds yourself in a pestle and mortar. Carrots make such a great soup – they’re naturally sweet but really healthy – a portion of this soup is only 102 calories. It’s ideal if you’re following the 5:2 diet plan. Carrots are also a brilliant source of beta-carotene, a nutrient which supports a healthy immune system. It’s easy to make – we’ve even got a step by step video below to help. For an extra flourish, you can top with some crispy croutons and extra coriander leaves, or garnish with a swirl of single cream (soya cream for a dairy-free/vegan version).

Watch how to make Carrot and coriander soup

Ingredients 1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

450g carrots, washed and sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground coriander

1.2 ltr vegetable stock

3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Squeeze of lemon juice

Freshly grated nutmeg to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Heat the oil in a large pan and sauté the onions, carrots and garlic for 4 mins. Once they have softened, but not coloured, add the ground coriander and stir. Season with salt and black pepper.

Pour the vegetable stock into the pan and bring to the boil. Cover the pan and allow to simmer until the carrots are tender – around 20 mins.

Stir through the fresh corinader, remove from the heat and blend the soup, adding the lemon juice, nutmeg and seasoning to taste as you do. You can use a hand blender or a food processor to blend your soup.

The soup will have cooled whilst blending, so if you plan to eat it right away, gently reheat the soup, without boiling it, and serve. If you are saving it for later, allow to cool and place in a airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

Top tips for making carrot and coriander soup

There's no need to peel carrots for this recipe - giving them a quick scrub with a vegetable brush is sufficient to remove any grit or dirt. The only advantage to peeling is you can get a slightly smoother soup after blending.

If you're batch making this soup, it can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat fully before serving, in the microwave or on the hob. You can also bad it up in portions and freeze it.

