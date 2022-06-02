We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A delicious, light and fragrant curry that uses a whole head of cauliflower.

This cauliflower curry is a fabulous vegetarian option, but it’s so delicious even confirmed carnivores will enjoy it too. Lots of the ingredients are store cupboard staples, so there’s very little you will need to buy in advance. It’s great served over plain boiled, pilau or mushroom rice. Alternatively, simple heat up some garlic or chilli naan breads for people to dip in. This is also a good recipe for making in advance and freezing. Just take it out of the freezer about 24 hours before you intend to reheat it.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 1 large head of cauliflower

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 onions, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp of curry powder

1 tin of chickpeas, drained

1 tin of coconut milk

300ml vegetable stock

1 bag of spinach leaves

Method Cut the florets off the cauliflower and par-boil them for 3-5mins. Drain and set aside.

Heat the oil in in a large deep frying pan and fry the onions for a few minutes until translucent and tender. Add the curry powder and chick peas and fry for a further 2mins.

Pour over the coconut milk and stock and bring to the boil. Return the cauliflower florets and simmer for 10-15mins. Just before serving, stir through the bag of spinach, which will wilt instantly.

Top tip for making this cauliflower curry: If you're watching your weight, this recipe also works well with reduced fat coconut milk.