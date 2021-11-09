We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chestnut puree, freshly whipped cream, and Belgian chocolate combine in this decadent festive dessert. Simpler and more understated than a classic yule log recipe, this chesnut log recipe has a sophisticated festive flavour.

At just 45 minutes prep time and another 20 minutes in the oven, it’s a lot speedier than steaming a traditional figgy pudding but still feels satisfyingly Christmassy. Don’t worry too much if the log cracks a little as you roll it – a generous dusting of cocoa powder covers a multitude of sins. Keeps well in the fridge for up to three days.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) Belgian dark chocolate

4 large eggs, separated

125g (2 1/2oz) caster sugar, plus extra for dusting

1tbsp cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting

6tbsp chestnut purée

2tbsp icing sugar, plus extra for dusting

284ml (10 floz) whipping cream

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/355°F/gas 4. Grease and line a 30 x 22cm swiss roll tin with parchment paper, so that the paper stands 4cm above the tin edge.

Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl over hot water. Set aside to cool. Whisk the egg yolks and caster sugar in a bowl until pale and thick. Stir in chocolate.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff. Fold into the chocolate mixture with the cocoa, pour into tin and bake for 20 mins, until springy to touch.

Dust a large sheet of greaseproof paper with caster sugar and turn the roulade out on to it. Peel away the paper, cover with a damp tea towel and leave roulade to cool.

To make the filling, mix the chestnut purée with the icing sugar and spread over the roulade. Whip the cream to soft peaks and spread it over the purée. Roll up the roulade from one of the short ends. Dust with the icing sugar and cocoa powder before serving.

Top tip for making this Chesnut Yule Log...

If you're worried about the Chesnut Yule Log cracking, cover it with a tea towel when still warm and roll into a log shape. Leave it to cool, unroll, cover with cream and re-roll.

