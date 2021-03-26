We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The spiced tomato sauce of this chicken and butternut squash ragout is great with crusty bread dipped in.

If you’re looking for an easy one-pot dinner, our chicken and butternut squash ragout is perfect. It’s simple to prepare and can be made ahead too making it perfect for entertaining or in the week. Thanks to the tinned tomatoes, this dish is high in vitamin A and C. The chickpeas bring a boost of protein alongside the chicken.

Ingredients 4tbsp olive oil

4 chicken legs

1 large onion, finely chopped

Butternut squash, peeled and chopped into chunks

4 cloves garlic

2tsp Cinnamon

2tsp Cumin

2tsp Turmeric

1tsp Chilli flakes

2 x tins chopped tomatoes

250ml chicken stock

1 tin chick peas

Small bunch parsley, chopped

Natural yogurt, to serve

Method Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a large lidded pan and cook the chicken legs on each side to brown – you may need to do this in batches. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add 1tbsp oil to the pan, heat and add the onion. Fry on a low-medium heat to soften. Once they have softened, sprinkle in the spices and fry for 30 secs to allow the flavours to infuse. Stir in the squash and garlic. Cook for 5mins, until the squash begins to soften.

Pour in the chopped tomatoes, chicken stock and chickpeas. Stir well then add the chicken legs back into the pan. Ensure the chicken is covered by the sauce, pop the lid on the pan and simmer gently for 25-30 mins, until the chicken and butternut squash is cooked through. Remove the lid for the last 10 mins to help the sauce thicken.

Spoon the yogurt onto the top and sprinkle with the chopped parsley. Serve.

Top tips for making chicken and butternut squash ragout:

If you need a vegetarian option you can leave out the chicken thighs add more pulses like borlotti beans or butter beans

You could serve this dish with fresh crusty bread or rice to absorb the spicy sauce

This recipe can be made ahead and frozen, defrost thoroughly before re-heating

What does ragout mean?

The definition of ragout is a dish made from seasoned meat and vegetables cooked in a thick sauce

What is the difference between ragout, stew and ragu?

All three dishes are essentially the same though they have varying geographic origins and the serving suggestions vary. Ragout and stew are basically the same but ragout is often used in recipes of French origin.

A stew can refer to a meat or vegetable dish that is cooked over low heat for a long time with just enough liquid to ensure the dish doesn't dry out but does not fully submerge the core ingredients.

Ragu is an Italian dish, which consists of a meat-based sauce much like ragout and stews but it's usually served with pasta.

