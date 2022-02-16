We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Flakey pastry, juicy chicken meat and a secret cheat ingredient make these delicious chicken pot pies such a hit.

Chicken pot pies are age-old foodstuffs – probably dating back to ancient Greece, and certainly enjoyed in this country by Elizabeth I. But her chefs definitely couldn’t make a version as easy, speedy and delicious as this. Not least because the secret ingredient is a can of condensed mushroom soup. It’s such a great cheat, adding a ton of flavour and a really creamy, thick sauce with no need for sifting flour or making a roux. In fact, this family recipe is ready in only 40 minutes. Each pie is under 500 calories. And, because they’re pastry topped, there’s no need to serve up starchy carbs like potatoes or rice. Some fresh green veg like tenderstem broccoli or kale and you’re good to go. That said, pie and mash is never an unwelcome combo – especially on cold rainy evenings.

Ingredients 1 leek or onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1⁄2 tsp dried tarragon

100ml white wine

410g can condensed mushroom soup

250g cooked chicken (leg meat is ideal), shredded

125g petits pois, or any peas defrosted

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

250g puff pastry

1 free-range egg, beaten

Method Heat oven to 2o0°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.

In a pan, fry onion or leek in oil for 5 mins until soft. Add the tarragon and wine then increase heat and boil until reduced by half.

Add in the soup, chicken, peas and mustard and heat to a simmer, then divide between 4x300ml capacity ovenproof pots.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to the thickness of a £1 coin. Cut out 4 lids, 3cm larger than the pots. Brush a little egg around the rim of each pot, add a pastry disc and lightly firm overhang onto sides. Brush the pastry with egg, cut in an air vent and put pies on a baking tray.

Bake for 15-20 mins until the pastry is deep golden.

Top tip for making chicken pot pie

This is a great 'use it up' recipe. Add in any root vegetables that are lingering at the bottom of your fridge - chopped carrots or parsnip for example. A tin of sweetcorn is a good addition too, or swap the peas for sweetcorn.

