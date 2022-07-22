GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This chicken, apple and prune casserole needs a little advance planning for the marinade, but it's easy and fuss-free to prepare.

You will need to marinade the chicken overnight the day before you cook, in order to get the best flavour. If you're pressed for time, you can marinade it for at least two hours on the same day (longer if you have time). This allows the garlic, ginger, cumin and coriander infuse the meat and really amply all the aromas and taste. Prunes are a staple of North African stews and add a delicate, irresistible sweetness. The results are really special - this makes a great dish to create for a romantic night in.

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs

3 onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

¼ tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp turmeric

2 tsp paprika

25g (1oz) butter

500ml (18floz) chicken stock

2 apples, sliced

50g (1¾oz) prunes

Handful fresh coriander, chopped

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

To make this chicken casserole, (opens in new tab) marinate the chicken thighs with the onion, garlic, parsley and spices in a bowl in the fridge overnight. The next day, remove the chicken pieces from the onions and spices and set aside. Heat the butter in a flameproof casserole and stir-fry the onions and spices marinade for 2 to 3 mins. Add the chicken and stock. Simmer gently over a low heat with the lid on for 1 hr until cooked. Add the apple and prunes, and simmer for a further 25 mins. Scatter with coriander and serve.

Top tip for this chicken, apple and prune casserole

This dish is great with couscous or rice, which both soak up the sauce from the casserole beautifully. If you prefer potatoes, go for a really smooth, creamy mash with plenty of butter.

You might also like...

Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers. (opens in new tab)