This chicken, apple and prune casserole needs a little advance planning for the marinade, but it's easy and fuss-free to prepare.
You will need to marinade the chicken overnight the day before you cook, in order to get the best flavour. If you're pressed for time, you can marinade it for at least two hours on the same day (longer if you have time). This allows the garlic, ginger, cumin and coriander infuse the meat and really amply all the aromas and taste. Prunes are a staple of North African stews and add a delicate, irresistible sweetness. The results are really special - this makes a great dish to create for a romantic night in.
Ingredients
- 4 chicken thighs
- 3 onions, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp paprika
- 25g (1oz) butter
- 500ml (18floz) chicken stock
- 2 apples, sliced
- 50g (1¾oz) prunes
- Handful fresh coriander, chopped
Method
- To make this chicken casserole, (opens in new tab) marinate the chicken thighs with the onion, garlic, parsley and spices in a bowl in the fridge overnight.
- The next day, remove the chicken pieces from the onions and spices and set aside. Heat the butter in a flameproof casserole and stir-fry the onions and spices marinade for 2 to 3 mins.
- Add the chicken and stock. Simmer gently over a low heat with the lid on for 1 hr until cooked.
- Add the apple and prunes, and simmer for a further 25 mins. Scatter with coriander and serve.
Top tip for this chicken, apple and prune casserole
This dish is great with couscous or rice, which both soak up the sauce from the casserole beautifully. If you prefer potatoes, go for a really smooth, creamy mash with plenty of butter.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
