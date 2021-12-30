We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Deliciously spicy chicken tikka breast pieces in warm pitta pockets.

Far more exciting than a sandwich, these quick and easy-to-make chicken pittas are one of our best low calorie lunch ideas. The tikka masala curry paste adds so much flavour, it makes them irresistible. It’s easily available a supermarkets – just make sure to get a paste, not a powder. And if you like things a little spicer, try a rogan josh or madras paste instead. Ensure to leave the chicken to marinate for at least 15 minutes, if possible, to allow the flavours to develop. If you’re trying to get ahead, you can mix the meat in the marinade the night before and make up the pitta pockets in the morning.

Ingredients 2 tbsp low-fat natural yoghurt

2 heaped tsp tomato purée

2 heaped tsp tikka masala curry paste

150g skinless uncooked chicken (thigh or breast), cut into strips

1 tsp vegetable oil

2 wholemeal pitta breads

Shredded lettuce and cherry tomatoes

Method Mix together the yoghurt, tomato purée and curry paste. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the oil.

Put the marinated chicken pieces into the heated pan and stir-fry over a medium heat until cooked but still juicy (about 5-8 minutes).

Warm and split open the pitta breads and fill them with shredded lettuce. Add the cooked chicken, then serve with cherry tomatoes.

Top tip for chicken pittas

Swap the chicken for slices of turkey, beef or lean lamb steaks if you prefer.

