We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These chicken taco bowls are fun and fast to make, perfect for a midweek dinner with a bit of a fiesta feel.

There is something about eating the bowl your food comes in that children just love, so this is a great family dish. If the sriracha ketchup is too hot for your kids, use regular ketchup instead and serve classic sriracha sauce on the side, which people can add over the top as they like. And while it’s great for kids, it’s also good for anyone on a low calorie diet, at only 288 per serving. This recipe serves four, but if your family is larger, you can literally just multiply all the ingredients.

Ingredients 1 corn on the cob

1tsp olive oil

4 corn tortillas

200g cooked chicken breast

Handful fresh coriander

Zest and juice 1 lime, plus the juice ½-1 lime

4 jalapeños, chopped

2tbsp light mayonnaise

1tsp Heinz Sriracha Ketchup

½-1 iceberg lettuce, shredded

Method Heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6.

Brush the corn with oil and fry in a non-stick pan until tender and charred, then cut away the kernels with a knife.

Heat the corn tortillas in the oven, one at a time, until just coloured. Mould each one over a glass Kilner jar or tumbler to make a ‘bowl’ – you will need to wear clean oven gloves or use a clean tea towel. Leave too cool and harden.

Shred the chicken and put in a bowl with the coriander, zest and juice of 1 lime and jalapeños, and season. Make a dressing by mixing the mayonnaise, ketchup and juice of ½ lime with a little water, then toss through the shredded chicken mix.

Arrange the lettuce in the bottom of the taco bowls and top with the chicken and dressing mixture.

Top tips for making chicken taco bowls

Fancy fish tacos instead? Swap the chicken for 8 cooked fish fingers, sliced on the diagonal.

You might also like…

300 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Healthy chicken recipes

Click to rate ( 74 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week