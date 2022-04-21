We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Neat golden biscuits dotted with dark chocolate and Brazil nuts.

With only five ingredients plus a pinch of salt, this is one of our easiest recipes for making biscuits. It’s a great standby bake – most of the ingredients are things you’ll have at home in the cupboard anyway. Also, in terms of chocolate chunks and nuts, you can add whatever you have to hand without needing to be too specific. We used Brazil nuts, but pecans, walnuts or almonds would all work fine too. This recipe makes a batch of about 20 but if you prefer you can bake half and chill or freeze the rest of the dough for another day.

Ingredients 275g (9oz) plain flour

Pinch salt

175g (6oz) unsalted butter

125g (4oz) caster sugar

100g milk chocolate drops

100g brazil nuts, chopped

Method To make the dough, tip the flour and salt into a bowl, add the butter, cut into pieces, and rub it into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar to the bowl, and continue to work the mixture until it starts to bind together. Add the chocolate drops and nuts and work the mixture to form a dough.

Roll the dough into a sausage shape about 5-7cm (2-2¾in) diameter, then wrap the roll in a piece of baking parchment and chill the dough well for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

When you’re ready to bake, set the oven to moderate – 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Cut the dough into slices about 1cm (½in) thick and place them on the lined baking sheet.

Bake the cookies in the centre of the oven for about 15-20 minutes, until they are starting to turn light golden in colour. Remove the cookies from the oven and leave them to cool on the tray for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making nut cookies...

Swap the nuts for raisins if you prefer.

