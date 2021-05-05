We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate raspberry cake is a delicious treat for the summer months.

Chocolate raspberry cake is the one to go for between the months of June and October, as this when raspberries are in season. The combination of the chocolate and raspberry in this cake creates a lighter version of a Black Forest cake, fruity and indulgent, ideal for when you want something sweet but not too heavy. While we’ve gone for fresh raspberries in our cake, if you’re making it out of season, go for frozen fruits. But be sure to fully defrost them before making the cake.

Ingredients For the cake:

175g self-raising flour

2tbsp cocoa

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

150g dark muscovado sugar

2tbsp golden syrup

2 large eggs

150ml rapeseed or sunflower oil

150ml milk

For the topping:

200g bar dark chocolate

300ml carton whipping cream

2tbsp icing sugar, plus extra for dusting

2 x 200g punnets raspberries

You will need:

28 x 18cm (1 1 x 7in) traybake tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas mark 3.

To make the cake, sift the flour, cocoa and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl and stir in the muscovado sugar. Add the golden syrup. Lightly beat together the eggs, oil and milk, pour into the flour mixture and beat until smooth. Pour the mixture into a 28x18cm (11x7in) traybake tin lined with baking parchment, and bake for 25-30 mins, or until the cake is just firm to the touch in the centre. Remove the cake from the oven and leave it to cool in the tin for about 5 mins, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the topping, break the chocolate into pieces and place in a bowl. Bring the cream to the boil in a pan and pour over the chocolate, then add the icing sugar. Stir until the chocolate melts. Mix well to give a smooth consistency, or use a stick blender. Leave the ganache to cool until it’s a spreading consistency, either letting it cool at room temperature or to speed it up, place it in the fridge – but stir regularly.

Spread the chocolate mixture over the top of the cake then arrange the raspberries on top of the ganache. Dust with icing sugar just before serving.

Tips for making chocolate and raspberry cake:

To stop the raspberries falling to the bottom of the tin during the cooking process, toss them in some of the pre-measured flour before adding into the mixture.

