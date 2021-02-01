We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy raspberry muffins recipe makes 12 classic muffins in just a few simple steps.

The raspberries add moisture and natural sweetness to these raspberry muffins. A muffin is a type of bread, so the texture tends to be doughier than a cake and less sweet. Store these muffins in an airtight container or tin on the kitchen side for up to two days. We’d recommend adding a piece of kitchen roll into the box as well, as this will help to absorb the extra moisture created by the raspberries.

Ingredients 250g (9oz) plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

100g (4oz) golden caster sugar

75g (3oz) butter, chilled

1 large egg

175ml (6fl oz) milk

150g (5oz) fresh raspberries

Extra sugar for sprinkling (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF, gas mark 6). Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl and stir in the sugar. Coarsely grate the chilled butter into the bowl and stir with a fork to coat in the flour mixture.

Beat together the egg and milk then pour into the bowl. Mix lightly with a fork until just combined. Take care not to over-beat the mixture – it should still be a little lumpy. Gently fold in the raspberries.

Spoon into the muffin cases. Bake for 20-25 mins until the muffins are risen and golden. Sprinkle lightly with a little extra sugar while still warm.

Top tips for making raspberry muffins

If you want to give these raspberry muffins a twist add 100g of dark chocolate chips. The richness of the dark chocolate will complement the sweet, tanginess of the raspberries making these muffins extra indulgent.

How can I make these raspberry muffins healthy?

If you want to make these raspberry muffins that little bit healthier you could opt for lower-fat ingredients. Swap the butter for a low-fat spread or vegan butter, choose semi-skimmed milk, nut milk or you could even opt for a juice instead like apple or orange which would give these raspberry muffins a zing of flavor. You could also substitute the golden caster sugar for brown sugar instead, or a sugar substitute like coconut sugar.

How do I stop the raspberries from sinking to the bottom of the muffins?

Our top tip for avoiding raspberries sinking to the bottom of the muffin cases is to scoop a teaspoon or two of plain muffin mix, without the raspberries, into the cases or tin as a base layer. Fold the raspberries into the rest of the muffin mixture as stated in the recipe and then portion out evenly into the muffin cases. The plain mixture at the bottom of the cases should help to stop the raspberries from sinking to the bottom and getting stuck on the muffin cases.

