Dark chocolate ganache and crisp biscuits combine in this luxurious chocolate biscuit log. Perfect in place of a festive chocolate log, this recipe requires no baking whatsoever.

Up the festive flavours by adding grated clementine zest, currants, or chopped nuts to the truffle mixture. Looking for edible gifts to give to friends and family? Simply slice this chocolate biscuit log into fat coin shapes, arrange in a pretty box and wrap in a festive ribbon. Can easily be made days in advance and stored in the fridge. Roll in icing sugar before serving.

Ingredients 300ml double cream

300g dark chocolate, broken into chunks

10 rich tea biscuits

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Method Place the cream in a pan over a medium heat and bring up to a simmer. Remove from heat and add the chocolate and stir. The chocolate will melt in the heat of the cream. Crumble in the biscuits and stir to combine thoroughly. Empty the chocolate mixture onto a shallow plate and allow to cool in the fridge for approximately 2hours.

Once firmer to touch but still mouldable, empty the ganache onto a work surface and roll out into a long log shape. Roll this into a sheet of clingfilm, wrap it up and put back in the fridge for 30mins. Once ready to serve, unwrap and with a sharp knife slice into 1cm discs and serve.

Top tip for making this...

Try using ginger nut biscuits instead for extra flavour and crunch.

