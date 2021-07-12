We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This impressive chocolate Charlotte cake recipe makes the ultimate dinner party dessert. It can easily be made ahead too.

Our chocolate Charlotte cake has a rich filling. It is delicately flavoured with fresh raspberries and pieces of tinned apricots. You need at least five hours for this chocolate cake to set. It could however be made on the morning of your event or celebration.

Ingredients 1 egg

2 eggs, separated

2tbsp caster sugar

5tbsp cornflour

200ml whole milk

100g double cream

225g milk cooking chocolate

18 sponge fingers

227g tin apricot halves in light syrup, rinsed and patted dry

100g raspberries

You will need

18cm non-stick charlotte mould

Method Line the base of the charlotte tin with greaseproof paper. Melt 30g (1oz) of the chocolate. Dip the tips of 15 of the sponge fingers into the chocolate and arrange them overlapping around the outside of the mould. Save the three remaining to put on top.

Mix the 1 egg and 2 egg yolks and 1tbsp sugar together. Add the cornflour and mix to form a smooth paste.

In a pan, heat the milk until steaming. Pour half of the milk mixture into the egg yolk mix and combine. Add return to the pan, whisk constantly over a medium heat cook the mixture until stiff and smooth.

Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate, plus any leftover from dipping, until all melted and you have a smooth mixture. Transfer to a mixing bowl and set aside to cool for 2 mins.

Meanwhile, finely dice half of the raspberries and 3 apricot halves. Add the cream to the chocolate mixture and mix together. Whisk the egg whites and sugar until peaking. Fold into the mixture in three inclusions. Finally, fold through the chopped fruit.

Pour the mixture into the mould until it reaches the top of the sponge fingers. Place the remaining sponge fingers on top and chill for a minimum of 5 hrs.

Before serving, invert the charlotte tin onto a serving plate and peel away the paper. Top with the remaining apricots and raspberries.

Top tips for making chocolate Charlotte cake

If not serving straight away tie a ribbon around the Charlotte so that it doesn't collapse.

Make sure you use eggs with a British Lion stamp mark to ensure they've been made to the highest possible safety measures. This ensures they are safe for pregnant women, children, and elderly people to consume. Alternatively, look out for pasteurized egg mixture.

What is a Charlotte cake mould?

It's a tin specifically designed for making Charlotte cake, a chilled dessert that is very similar to a trifle. The Charlotte mould can have straight or fluted edges. It's made using ladyfingers to line the sides and filled with a custardy mixture that sets in the fridge.

