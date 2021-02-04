We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate chip cake is quite dense, but has a wonderfully moist sponge.

Packed with gooey chocolate chips throughout, this chocolate chip cake can be adapted into a birthday cake or even cupcakes. The chocolate chips hide a treat in every bite and the sweet, rich chocolate frosting tops it off perfectly. Decorate with Maltesers, crushed Kit-Kat or Twirl for a naughty but nice finish. You could even serve with a dash of cream or ice cream as a sweet dessert which the whole family can enjoy.

Ingredients For the sponge:

200g softened butter or margarine

200g caster sugar

3 eggs

320g self-raising flour

150g chocolate chips

For the frosting:

80g butter

80g chocolate

200g icing sugar

Method Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.

Grease a 22cm round tin and line with baking parchment

Cream the butter and sugar together. Add one egg at a time and beat thoroughly between addition. Add the flour and mix until just combined.

Stir through the chocolate chips and pour into the prepared tin

Bake for 30 mins. Cover loosely with foil and bake for a further 20 – 30 mins, or until a cocktail stick inserted in the centre comes out clean

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Whilst the cake is cooling you can prepare the frosting. In a saucepan melt the butter. Add the chocolate and stir continuously until fully melted.

Remove from the heat and mix in the icing sugar and spread over the cake.

Top tip for making chocolate chip cake

This cake is best eaten on the day of baking, but will keep in an airtight container for a couple of days.

