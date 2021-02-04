This chocolate chip cake is quite dense, but has a wonderfully moist sponge.
Packed with gooey chocolate chips throughout, this chocolate chip cake can be adapted into a birthday cake or even cupcakes. The chocolate chips hide a treat in every bite and the sweet, rich chocolate frosting tops it off perfectly. Decorate with Maltesers, crushed Kit-Kat or Twirl for a naughty but nice finish. You could even serve with a dash of cream or ice cream as a sweet dessert which the whole family can enjoy.
Ingredients
- For the sponge:
- 200g softened butter or margarine
- 200g caster sugar
- 3 eggs
- 320g self-raising flour
- 150g chocolate chips
- For the frosting:
- 80g butter
- 80g chocolate
- 200g icing sugar
Method
Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
Grease a 22cm round tin and line with baking parchment
Cream the butter and sugar together. Add one egg at a time and beat thoroughly between addition. Add the flour and mix until just combined.
Stir through the chocolate chips and pour into the prepared tin
Bake for 30 mins. Cover loosely with foil and bake for a further 20 – 30 mins, or until a cocktail stick inserted in the centre comes out clean
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.
Whilst the cake is cooling you can prepare the frosting. In a saucepan melt the butter. Add the chocolate and stir continuously until fully melted.
Remove from the heat and mix in the icing sugar and spread over the cake.
Top tip for making chocolate chip cake
This cake is best eaten on the day of baking, but will keep in an airtight container for a couple of days.