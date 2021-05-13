We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These chocolate dipped cupcakes have a luxurious, velvety chocolate glaze. This recipe takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

These indulgent chocolate dipped cupcakes have a rich creamy buttercream and soft chocolate sponge making them extra mouth-watering. For the best dipped effect, set the cupcakes in the fridge after piping on the buttercream. This will ensure the buttercream is nice and cold so the chocolate will set more instantaneously and cause fewer drips down the paper casing.

Ingredients 50g cocoa powder

200ml boiling hot water

125g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

50g dark brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temperature

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

For the buttercream:

120g butter, softened

200g icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp milk

200g milk chocolate, for dipping

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Stir the hot water with the cocoa until smooth and leave to cool.

Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together and set aside.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add the vanilla extract. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add the flour in one go. Then the cooled cocoa powder.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 18 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Place on wire racks to cool completely.

To make the buttercream cream the butter, gradually add the sugar until smooth and creamy. Mix in the vanilla and milk.

Pipe the buttercream onto the cupcakes using a piping bag with the piping nozzle of your choice attached. Leave to set for about 20 minutes.

Then melt the milk chocolate in a deep bowl either in the microwave or placed over a pan of water, and carefully dip the top of each cupcake into it.

Top tips for making chocolate dipped cupcakes

This chocolate dipped cupcakes recipe uses milk chocolate for dipping but why not try white or dark chocolate instead. You could also try a mixture of chocolates for a marble effect.

