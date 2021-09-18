We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our chocolate chip muffins are better than the rest; made with dark chocolate chips, banana, and peanut butter.

These mouthwatering muffins are not only packed with a rich dark chocolate flavour thanks to the chips, but they’re also flavoured with peanut butter and banana. This recipe makes 12 regular muffins, prepared in just 15 minutes. Perfect served with a cup of tea or coffee.

Ingredients 75g butter, softened

75g crunchy peanut butter

150g golden caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1 medium banana, mashed

1tsp vanilla extract

75g dark chocolate chips

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Line 12 holes of muffin tin with paper muffin cases. Using an electric mixer, beat together the butter, peanut butter and sugar until soft and fluffy.

Gradually whisk in the eggs until evenly combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder and lightly fold in. Add the banana, vanilla and chocolate chips and stir until evenly mixed.

Divide the mixture between the paper cases and bake for 20-25 mins until risen, golden and just firm to the touch. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making chocolate chip muffins

You can easily swap the quantity of peanut butter for regular butter instead. Just like our easy chocolate chip cookies can also choose to make these treats with milk chocolate chips or even chocolate chunks.

