Our chocolate orange hot cross buns can be served as an indulgent Easter breakfast treat, afternoon snack, or dessert.

If your kids are still quite young they might not have the patience to wait for the dough to knead and prove but they will no doubt appreciate your hard work when the smell of the buns coming out of the oven fills the house. The recipe only has four steps in the method and while it’s easiest to knead the dough with a machine, it can also be done by hand.

Ingredients

500g strong white flour, plus extra to dust

½tsp sea salt

80g caster sugar

2tbsp cocoa powder

7g sachet fast-action yeast

2tbsp mixed spice

280ml milk, warmed

75g butter, cubed

1 medium egg, beaten

100g mixed peel

100g dark orange chocolate, chopped into little pieces

50g plain flour

2tsp sunflower oil

1tbsp marmalade

You will need:

Piping bag fitted with a small round nozzle

Method

Put the flour, salt, sugar, cocoa powder, yeast and mixed spice into the bowl of a stand mixer. Warm the milk; once steaming, remove from the heat and stir in the butter to melt. Add to the dry ingredients with the egg. Mix with the dough hook attachment until everything comes together. Increase the speed to knead for 10 mins. Add the mixed peel and mix again to incorporate. Cover the bowl with cling film and leave to rise somewhere draught-free for 1 hr-1 hr 30 mins or until doubled in size. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and fold in the chocolate, kneading again to distribute it. Divide the dough into 13 even (90g) pieces, then shape each into a smooth ball by cupping your hand over each piece of dough in a claw shape and rolling on the worktop. Arrange on a lined baking tray in a tight circle. Cover and prove for 1 hr. Heat the oven to 170C Fan/Gas 5. Mix the plain flour, oil and 50ml cold water to make a smooth paste, fill a piping bag, then pipe a cross over each bun. Bake for 20 mins. While warm, brush with marmalade, then leave to cool.

Top tips for making our chocolate orange hot cross buns

When you knead the dough by hand it will take a little longer but just persist until it’s soft and springy. When gently pressed the dough should spring back. This is how you know it’s ready to prove.

Why are hot cross buns so high in calories? The dough for hot cross buns is enriched with butter, egg, and milk which all contribute more calories and fat compared to a basic bread dough. The fruit or chocolate that is folded through also adds fat and sugar to the mix. Our buns are under 350 calories and can certainly be enjoyed in moderation as part of a healthy balanced diet. Please note, that the nutritional information does not include the serving suggestion of hazelnut chocolate spread.

How do you eat chocolate hot cross buns? Given that chocolate hot cross buns are a little more indulgent than your usual fruit-studded buns, you might want to serve them as a dessert option rather than a breakfast treat. However, there’s no judgment here! You can enjoy them plain or toasted with butter. Chocolate hazelnut spread is another delicious, albeit rich option!

"If you happen to have any leftover buns that have gone a little stale don't let them go to waste! Turn them into a bread and butter pudding style dessert or soak in some booze and use as the base for a delicious tiramisu."

