Our chocolate orange hot cross buns can be served as an indulgent Easter breakfast treat, afternoon snack, or dessert.
If your kids are still quite young they might not have the patience to wait for the dough to knead and prove but they will no doubt appreciate your hard work when the smell of the buns coming out of the oven fills the house. The recipe only has four steps in the method and while it’s easiest to knead the dough with a machine, it can also be done by hand.
Ingredients
- 500g strong white flour, plus extra to dust
- ½tsp sea salt
- 80g caster sugar
- 2tbsp cocoa powder
- 7g sachet fast-action yeast
- 2tbsp mixed spice
- 280ml milk, warmed
- 75g butter, cubed
- 1 medium egg, beaten
- 100g mixed peel
- 100g dark orange chocolate, chopped into little pieces
- 50g plain flour
- 2tsp sunflower oil
- 1tbsp marmalade
You will need:
- Piping bag fitted with a small round nozzle
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Put the flour, salt, sugar, cocoa powder, yeast and mixed spice into the bowl of a stand mixer. Warm the milk; once steaming, remove from the heat and stir in the butter to melt. Add to the dry ingredients with the egg. Mix with the dough hook attachment until everything comes together. Increase the speed to knead for 10 mins. Add the mixed peel and mix again to incorporate. Cover the bowl with cling film and leave to rise somewhere draught-free for 1 hr-1 hr 30 mins or until doubled in size.
- Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and fold in the chocolate, kneading again to distribute it. Divide the dough into 13 even (90g) pieces, then shape each into a smooth ball by cupping your hand over each piece of dough in a claw shape and rolling on the worktop. Arrange on a lined baking tray in a tight circle. Cover and prove for 1 hr.
- Heat the oven to 170C Fan/Gas 5. Mix the plain flour, oil and 50ml cold water to make a smooth paste, fill a piping bag, then pipe a cross over each bun.
- Bake for 20 mins. While warm, brush with marmalade, then leave to cool.
Top tips for making our chocolate orange hot cross buns
When you knead the dough by hand it will take a little longer but just persist until it’s soft and springy. When gently pressed the dough should spring back. This is how you know it’s ready to prove.
Why are hot cross buns so high in calories?
The dough for hot cross buns is enriched with butter, egg, and milk which all contribute more calories and fat compared to a basic bread dough. The fruit or chocolate that is folded through also adds fat and sugar to the mix. Our buns are under 350 calories and can certainly be enjoyed in moderation as part of a healthy balanced diet. Please note, that the nutritional information does not include the serving suggestion of hazelnut chocolate spread.
How do you eat chocolate hot cross buns?
Given that chocolate hot cross buns are a little more indulgent than your usual fruit-studded buns, you might want to serve them as a dessert option rather than a breakfast treat. However, there’s no judgment here! You can enjoy them plain or toasted with butter. Chocolate hazelnut spread is another delicious, albeit rich option!
“If you happen to have any leftover buns that have gone a little stale don’t let them go to waste! Turn them into a bread and butter pudding style dessert or soak in some booze and use as the base for a delicious tiramisu.”
Read food editor Jessica Dady’s full KitchenAid stand mixer review to learn about all the reasons why you need one in your kitchen.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Design Series 4.7L Blossom - Artisan - <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kitchenaid.co.uk%2Fmixers%2Fmedium%2F859711646270%2Fmixer-design-series-4-7l-blossom-artisan-5ksm180leblb-blossom&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - kitchenaid.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">View at KitchenAid
We know a stand mixer is a little fancy, but if you’re a regular baker it’s worth the investment. It will help make kneading bread a breeze and is brilliant for whipping up large batches of cake batter or icing.
There are so many Easter foods you can make and enjoy with the kids including these adorable Easter nests. We also have an easy guide on how to make your own Easter eggs if you don’t want to buy one and a great range of Easter cake ideas to choose from too.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.
- Jessica RansomSenior Food Writer
-
Maltesers shortbread
Our Maltesers shortbread takes just 20 minutes to bake and use only five ingredients
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Espresso Martini chocolate pots
Whizz these Espresso Martini chocolate pots up in 10 minutes for your dinner party – a perfect, lightly boozy dessert...
By Jess Meyer Published
-
Fruit crumble tray bake
Our fruit crumble tray bake is somewhere between a teatime treat and a pudding...
By Jess Meyer Published
-
Annabel Karmel's trio of vegetables with tomato and basil
Suitable for six months plus, this baby food by nutritional expert Annabel Karmel is made with a whole heap of veggies...
By Annabel Karmel Published
-
Annabel Karmel's mini beef meatballs with carrot and apple
Follow Annabel Karmel's simple recipe for mini meatballs for weaning babies and toddlers - ideal for making ahead and freezing...
By Annabel Karmel Published
-
Annabel Karmel's cheesy carrot stars
These flavour-packed cheesy carrot stars by Annabel Karmel are perfect for introducing finger foods to your little one...
By Annabel Karmel Published
-
Prince Harry’s plans for a ‘British’ Christmas for Prince Archie and Lilibet - selection boxes for breakfast?
The Duke of Sussex is planning to give his children their first-ever British Christmas
By Selina Maycock Published
-
4 ingredients and 15 minutes to make this classic British dessert in your air fryer
You can make bread and butter pudding in an air fryer using just four basic store cupboard ingredients, thanks to one TikTok influencer's recipe.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-